VIVO Cannabis to Host Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call
Nov 01, 2019, 15:00 ET
NAPANEE, ON, Nov. 1, 2019 /CNW/ - VIVO Cannabis Inc. (TSX-V: VIVO, OTCQX: VVCIF) ("VIVO" or the "Company") today announced that senior management will host a conference call to discuss the Company's third quarter 2019 results. The Company will release its results for the third quarter on Thursday, November 14, 2019, after the close of markets.
Conference call details:
|
DATE:
|
Friday, November 15, 2019
|
TIME:
|
10:00 am ET
|
DIAL-IN NUMBER:
|
647-427-7450 or 1-888-231-8191
|
CONFERENCE ID:
|
8630429
|
TAPED REPLAY:
|
416-849-0833 or 1-855-859-2056
Reference number 8630429
Available until Friday, November 22, 2019 at midnight
|
LIVE WEBCAST:
|
https://bit.ly/31k4aGU
About VIVO Cannabis™
VIVO, based in Napanee, Ontario, is recognized for trusted, premium cannabis products and services. It holds production and sales licenses from Health Canada and operates world-class indoor cultivation facilities with proprietary plant-growing technology at its Canna Farms facility in Hope, B.C., and at its Vanluven facility in Napanee, Ontario. VIVO has a collection of premium brands targeting unique customer segments, including Beacon Medical™, Fireside™, Canna Farms™ and Lumina™. The Company is significantly expanding its production capacity and distribution channels; growing its domestic medical cannabis platform, including Harvest Medicine, its patient-centric, highly scalable network of specialty medical cannabis clinics and services; promoting production and cultivation innovation and pursuing partnership and product development opportunities; and actively focusing on growth in select international markets, including Germany and Australia. VIVO has a healthy balance sheet and is well-positioned to accelerate its growth in Canada and internationally. For more information visit: www.vivocannabis.com
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Barry Fishman
CEO and Director
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
SOURCE VIVO Cannabis Inc.
For further information: VIVO Investor Relations: Michael Bumby, Chief Financial Officer, +1 416-848-9839, ir@vivocannabis.com
