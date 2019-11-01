VIVO Cannabis to Host Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call

NAPANEE, ON, Nov. 1, 2019 /CNW/ - VIVO Cannabis Inc. (TSX-V: VIVO, OTCQX: VVCIF) ("VIVO" or the "Company") today announced that senior management will host a conference call to discuss the Company's third quarter 2019 results. The Company will release its results for the third quarter on Thursday, November 14, 2019, after the close of markets.

Conference call details:

DATE: Friday, November 15, 2019 TIME: 10:00 am ET DIAL-IN NUMBER: 647-427-7450 or 1-888-231-8191 CONFERENCE ID: 8630429 TAPED REPLAY: 416-849-0833 or 1-855-859-2056 Reference number 8630429 Available until Friday, November 22, 2019 at midnight LIVE WEBCAST: https://bit.ly/31k4aGU

Webcast will be archived for 90 days

About VIVO Cannabis™

VIVO, based in Napanee, Ontario, is recognized for trusted, premium cannabis products and services. It holds production and sales licenses from Health Canada and operates world-class indoor cultivation facilities with proprietary plant-growing technology at its Canna Farms facility in Hope, B.C., and at its Vanluven facility in Napanee, Ontario. VIVO has a collection of premium brands targeting unique customer segments, including Beacon Medical™, Fireside™, Canna Farms™ and Lumina™. The Company is significantly expanding its production capacity and distribution channels; growing its domestic medical cannabis platform, including Harvest Medicine, its patient-centric, highly scalable network of specialty medical cannabis clinics and services; promoting production and cultivation innovation and pursuing partnership and product development opportunities; and actively focusing on growth in select international markets, including Germany and Australia. VIVO has a healthy balance sheet and is well-positioned to accelerate its growth in Canada and internationally. For more information visit: www.vivocannabis.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Barry Fishman

CEO and Director

For further information: VIVO Investor Relations: Michael Bumby, Chief Financial Officer, +1 416-848-9839, ir@vivocannabis.com

