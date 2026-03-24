vivo at Boao Forum: Building a Perception System Driven by "Imaging + AI"

"Imaging + AI" Leads the Leap in Smart Ecosystems

On the afternoon of March 24, during the "Release Moment" session, Dr. Marty, Member of the Board of Directors of the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) and former Foreign Minister of Indonesia, attended and delivered opening remarks on behalf of the Forum. His address was followed by a keynote speech from vivo. Hu Baishan, President & COO at vivo, President of vivo Central Research Institute, shared the company's "Imaging + AI" strategic planning during his keynote speech titled "Imaging technology enables the connection of all things: A Visual Dialogue with Physical Reality". The strategy is based on vivo' s forward-looking insights into technological evolution. It aims to build a perception system rooted in imaging that will advance AI in making a critical leap from the digital realm into the physical world.

Hu said that smartphones will remain the dominant medium for human-computer interaction throughout the next decade. However, in addition to their role as a communication tool, they will also become the first frontier for AI implementation, acting as a sensory hub and personal "digital brain" that brings AI into the physical world. As artificial intelligence evolves, it will transition from "omniscience" in the digital dimension to "omnipotence" in the physical dimension. In this process, imaging will serve as the "eyes" through which AI navigates the real world.

Based on this foresight, vivo has made imaging a strategic priority that will define the future of AI as the company steadily expands its multi-scenario smart ecosystem and transitions toward becoming an ecosystem-based technology platform.

Thus, vivo is developing a comprehensive perception system driven by "Imaging + AI" to meet a variety of user needs. Hu noted that as these new technologies become deeply integrated, future devices will evolve from Smart Phones into Agent Phones – digital companions that have the power of perception, cognition, and action. vivo is reimagining the product interaction paradigm by developing customized agentic experiences for its entire product lineup that can deeply understand user needs in high-frequency scenarios.

Hu emphasized that vivo is planning to leverage imaging as a foundational capability in three core product categories: smartphones, headsets, and robotics. It will empower each level in a modular way to eventually bring the benefits of "Imaging + AI" to all facets of life.

vivo also remains committed to working with global partners to foster mutual trust, innovation, and exploration of the infinite possibilities within the "Imaging + AI" space.

Showcasing the Leading Strengths of Chinese Technology

On the opening day of the BFA, Hu Baishan officially presented Zhang Jun, Secretary-General of the Boao Forum for Asia, with the vivo X300 Ultra as official smartphone for the forum.

vivo is also sharing its cutting-edge insights during two sub-forums at BFA. On March 25, Zhang Fei, Vice President of AI at vivo, will participate in the "AI+: Empowering Industrial Upgrading through Digital and Intelligent Technology" session. Zhang will share vivo' s strategic path and practical results in driving the smartphone industry's digital transformation via "AI+" technology and present a panoramic view of the application paradigm where AI and imaging deeply converge. In addition, Shao Hao, head of the Robot Lab and Chief Scientist at vivo, will participate in the "Advancement and Breakthrough of Humanoid Robotics" sub-forum to share vivo' s latest R&D progress and future roadmap in the robotics field.

With the belief that imaging technology enables the connection of all things, vivo will remain dedicated to user-oriented innovation while embarking on a technological journey with global partners to ensure that the fruits of innovation benefit all and make a better life accessible to everyone.

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About vivo

vivo is a technology company that creates great products based on a user-oriented value, with smart devices and intelligent services as its core. The company aims to build a bridge between humans and the digital world. Through unique creativity, vivo provides users with an increasingly convenient mobile and digital life. Following the company's core values, which include Benfen*, user-orientation, design-driven value, continuous learning and team spirit, vivo has implemented a sustainable development strategy with the vision of developing into a healthier, more sustainable world-class corporation.

While bringing together and developing the best local talents to deliver excellence, vivo is supported by a network of R&D centers in Shenzhen, Dongguan, Nanjing, Beijing, Hangzhou, Shanghai, Xi'an and more cities, focusing on the development of state-of-the-art consumer technologies, including 5G, artificial intelligence, industrial design, imaging system and other up-and-coming technologies. vivo has also set up an intelligent manufacturing network (including those authorized by vivo), with an annual production capacity of nearly 200 million smartphones. As of now, vivo has branched out its sales network across more than 60 countries and regions, and is loved by more than 500 million users worldwide.

*"Benfen" is a term describing the attitude on doing the right things and doing things right – which is the ideal description of vivo's mission to create value for society.

Stay informed of latest vivo news at https://www.vivo.com/en/about-vivo/news

SOURCE vivo

Media contact: Chloe, [email protected]