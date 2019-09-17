ViVitro Labs Acquires ProtomedLabs

The companies will merge operations and form a single company operating under the name of ViVitro Labs Inc. The new organization extends ViVitro's presence in Europe and doubles the company's contract testing and customization capabilities. Karim Mouneimne, General Manager of ProtomedLabs, will become President of the combined organization and move to ViVitro headquarters in Victoria, Canada.

"This acquisition and merger reflects our commitment to growing ViVitro's resources, products and services to address evolving cardiovascular testing system needs for leading edge researchers and organizations," said Scott Phillips, Owner and CEO of the StarFish Group and CEO of ViVitro Labs.

"ProtomedLabs has been the ViVitro sales agent for Europe, Israel, and Africa since 2015. We are excited to bring this successful partnership to the next level," said Frederic Mouret, President & CEO, Protomed SA and owner of ProtomedLabs.

"Helping companies solve testing challenges by using our equipment and customized testing strategies is part of ViVitro's unique heritage. We go beyond standard catalog items or services," said Karim Mouneimne. "Our new larger capacity will allow us to aggressively invest in our product lineup while expanding customized service offerings for clients across the cardiovascular industry."

About ViVitro Labs

ViVitro Labs Inc., Canada, offers industry-leading cardiovascular test equipment and related laboratory testing and consulting services. Hundreds of organizations in over 39 countries for 30 years have trusted ViVitro expertise, accuracy, and quality for their heart valve, LVAD, TAH, stent, and graft testing. ViVitro Laboratory Services holds ISO/IEC 17025 accreditation based on ISO 5840. ViVitro Labs products are manufactured by StarFish Medical in Victoria, Canada.

https://vivitrolabs.com/

About ProtomedLabs

ProtomedLabs SASU, Marseille, France, is an ISO 17025 accredited medical device testing laboratory which provides responsive turnkey engineering solutions in device testing for companies developing implantable and interventional cardiovascular devices. ProtomedLabs was 100% owned by Protomed SA, Strasbourg, France.

https://protomedlabs.com/

About Protomed SA

Protomed SA, Strasbourg, France, is an ISO 13485 certified contract service R&D company specialized in medical device design and development. PROTOMED has been driver in the development of several minimally invasive surgery, single use devices, vascular and cardiac implants. Its fab lab includes prototyping machines (3D printers; CNC machines), test benches, control equipment and state of the heart CAD software.

http://medicaldevicedevelopment.services/

About Starfish Group

StarFish Group is a privately owned company focused on medical device and life sciences markets. The company consists of StarFish Medical, Canada's largest medical device design, development and contract manufacturing company, and ViVitro Labs.

https://starfishmedical.com/

