VIVICI LAUNCHES NEW STANDARD OF PROTEIN IN US MARKET

Precision-fermented dairy protein ingredient sustainably delivers breakthrough functional and nutritional benefits.

Ingredients startup backed by dsm-firmenich and Fonterra to showcase new Vivitein TM protein platform at Expo West 2025 in Anaheim.

Breakthrough ingredient enables a wide range of product innovations in the growing active nutrition category.

LEIDEN, Netherlands, March 3, 2025 /CNW/ -- Vivici, the Dutch ingredients startup, has launched ViviteinTM BLG in the US market. The flagship ingredient under its ViviteinTM protein platform, ViviteinTM BLG is available now, enabling B2B customers to launch disruptive and differentiated products to consumers in the US market.

The New Standard of Protein, ViviteinTM BLG is a dairy protein (beta-lactoglobulin) which is produced through precision fermentation, with no animals involved in the production process.

The ingredient, which is self-affirmed GRAS (Generally Recognised as Safe) in the US1, unlocks a range of consumer product innovations for food and beverage companies. These include clear water-based protein drinks with innovative flavors, clean protein powders with superior muscle-building performance and rapid absorption, and vegan-friendly protein bars with luscious chewy textures similar to bars made with animal-derived ingredients.

ViviteinTM BLG is targeted at the active nutrition category. Valued globally at US $28.4 billion a year in 20232 with an 8.5% growth that same year3, the category is primed for growth in the coming years. With the first customer offtake agreements for ViviteinTM BLG already secured, Vivici is uniquely placed to capitalize on that growth.

"As the role of protein in an active lifestyle continues to rise, American consumers demand a higher quantity and quality of protein in their diets," said Stephan van Sint Fiet, CEO of Vivici. "ViviteinTM BLG brings a new standard of protein to the US active nutrition market – one that enables companies to deliver on consumer demand in a way that no other protein has before."

Precision fermentation – the method used by Vivici to create dairy protein - combines the process of traditional fermentation with the latest advances in biotechnology, producing proteins without the need for animals. The technology promises to sustainably meet the protein needs of the world's growing population, without compromising on price, taste, or nutritional quality.

ViviteinTM BLG will offer significant sustainability benefits over conventional methods of producing protein. These include 86% less water usage and a carbon footprint that is 68% lower4 than conventional methods of producing dairy protein.

"Our journey to-date has seen us rigorously demonstrate the game-changing credentials of ViviteinTM BLG from both a sustainability and commercial perspective," said van Sint Fiet. "When we say that ViviteinTM BLG is a new standard of protein, it's so much more than marketing."

Backed by nutrition, health and beauty multinational dsm-firmenich and dairy multinational Fonterra, Vivici was founded in 2023 with the mission of realising the commercial potential of precision fermentation.

Vivici's senior team brings decades of combined expertise in ingredient application, and offers an unparalleled blend of commercial and technical acumen that sets the company apart in serving the needs of food and beverage customers.

Continuing its considerable momentum, the company plans to complement its existing manufacturing capabilities with a US manufacturing partner in the coming months. It also promises a strong pipeline of future ingredient products, with a lactoferrin ingredient – ViviteinTM LF - to be launched later this year.

Vivici will showcase ViviteinTM BLG at Expo West in Anaheim, CA. On-site, visitors will be able to sample and learn more about the innovative ingredient by visiting Booth #3894 at the Anaheim Convention Center from March 4-7, 2025.

About Vivici

Vivici was founded in 2023 with the mission of making the promise of dairy protein from precision fermentation a commercial reality. Based in the Netherlands, and backed by leading nutrition, health and beauty multinational dsm-firmenich and dairy multinational Fonterra, Vivici combines breakthrough innovation and unrivalled ingredients industry experience to help food companies unlock new commercial potential, sustainably.

