ViveRE Communities Announces a $2.6 Million Convertible Debenture Offering

HALIFAX, NS, Aug. 24, 2020 /CNW/ - ViveRE Communities Inc. (TSXV: VCOM) ("ViveRE" or the "Company") is undertaking a non-brokered private placement financing in the maximum amount of $2,600,000 in the form of a secured convertible debenture ("Debentures").

The Debentures will have a par value of $1,000 per Debenture, an issue price of $950 per Debenture, an annual interest rate of 7% payable semi-annually in cash, a term of 24 months and will be secured by properties currently in the Company's portfolio. The Debentures will be convertible at the holder's option into common shares of ViveRE at a price of $0.24 per share. If certain conditions are met the Debentures will be redeemable by ViveRE at par value plus accrued interest commencing February 28, 2022. The net proceeds of the Debenture financing will be used to fund acquisitions.

The Debenture financing is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Company

ViveRE continues to execute its plans to acquire recently built or refurbished, highly leased multi-residential properties in bedroom communities across Canada. The Company aims to satisfy the needs of the newly emerging 55+ resident. The demographic that has changed the world is now changing the way residential rental apartments cater to their requirements. Their desire for community, along with service and convenience amenities has led to the emergence of the Naturally Occurring Retirement Community or "NORC". Apartments are the next "home", after years of owning they look forward to the carefree lifestyle provided through renting in a community of their peers. ViveRE intends to consolidate this emerging market niche. The Company currently owns 263 units in New Brunswick and Ontario. ViveRE has also developed a robust pipeline of qualified properties for potential acquisition. Screening properties identified to match the criteria set out in the Company business plan (proximity to healthcare, amenities, services and shopping), management has identified a number of attractive targets for consideration by the Board. The Company intends to acquire a further 500 units in the coming twelve months.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of ViveRE Communities Inc.

"Mike Anaka"

Chief Executive Officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the future operations of ViveRE and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the future plans and objectives of ViveRE Communities Inc, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from ViveRE Communities Inc.'s expectations include other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by ViveRE Communities Inc. with securities regulators.

The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of ViveRE Communities Inc. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and ViveRE Communities Inc. will only update or revise publicly the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by Canadian securities law.

SOURCE ViveRE Communities Inc.

For further information: Mike Anaka, Chief Executive Officer, 902-440-7579

Related Links

http://www.viverecommunities.com/

