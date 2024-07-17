Vittorio Valsecchi Acquires Securities In Prospera Energy Inc.

CALGARY, AB, July 17, 2024 /CNW/ - On July 17, 2024, Vittorio Valsecchi acquired 1,850,000 common shares ("Common Shares") of Prospera Energy Inc. (TSXV: PEI) (OTC: GXRFF) (FRA: OF6B) (the "Company") at a price of approximately C$0.08 per Common Share for an aggregate purchase price of C$148,283.81 (the "Acquisition"). The purchased Common Shares were acquired through the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Prior to the Acquisition, Mr. Valsecchi beneficially owned an aggregate of 49,700,000 Common Shares of the Company, representing approximately 11.64% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a non-diluted basis. As a result of the Acquisition, Mr. Valsecchi now beneficially owns 51,550,000 Common Shares, representing approximately 12.07% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of the Company on a non-diluted basis. As a result of the Acquisition and since the date of his previous Early Warning Report of June 25, 2024, Mr. Valsecchi has increased his total shareholdings by an amount equal to 2% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of the Company.

Mr. Valsecchi acquired the Common Shares for investment purposes. Mr. Valsecchi may acquire additional securities of the Company in the future, may dispose of some or all of the securities or may continue to hold his current position.

This news release is being issued as required by National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues. An Early Warning Report will be filed in connection with the Acquisition on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval Plus ("SEDAR+") under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

For further information or to request a copy of the Early Warning Report to which this press release relates, please contact:

Vittorio Valsecchi

Mainaustrasse 14

8008 Zurich

Zurich, Switzerland

[email protected]

Tel: 0041 44 387 50 50

The Company's head office is located at #730, 444 7 Avenue SW, Calgary, Alberta, T2P 0X8, Canada.

