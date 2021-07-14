Vitesse Selects Alessa by Tier1 Financial Solutions to Enable Secure Real-Time Global Transactions

TORONTO and NEW YORK, July 14, 2021 /CNW/ -- Alessa by Tier1 Financial Solutions, a leading provider of client relationship management ("CRM"), AML compliance and fraud prevention solutions, has been selected by Vitesse, a FCA and European (DNB) regulated provider of seamless international payments and innovative treasury management solutions.

Vitesse will be using Alessa, together with Refinitiv's World-Check, for its real-time customer and transaction screening and monitoring services. As a payments provider that works with a network of globally distributed settlement banks, Vitesse chose Alessa for its flexibility and operational efficiency including quick API response times, automation, and ability to consolidate its customer and transaction workflows.

"Vitesse is rapidly expanding its global footprint, building one of the largest domestic banking and payments networks in the world," said Andy Gregson, Risk, Legal & Compliance Director of Vitesse. "Alessa will play an important role in helping us deliver efficient payments services to our clients, which include some of the largest insurers in the world, while ensuring we remain compliant with the evolving global regulatory landscape and industry best practice."

"As innovators, we pride ourselves on connecting with like-minded technology pioneers like Vitesse," said Andrew Simpson, Chief Operating Officer of Alessa. "We want to help the leaders of the financial services industry create a safer, more secure digital environment for its participants. This collaboration is a great example of the ability to drive innovation while ensuring compliance is not compromised."

Following Tier1's recent acquisition of Alessa , the Company is expanding its network to enable a wider user-base to identify suspicious activities and high-risk entities in compliance, finance, purchasing and procurement programs.

About Tier1 Financial Solutions

Tier1 Financial Solutions is a leading provider of client relationship management (CRM), KYC & AML compliance, and fraud prevention solutions. Tier1's portfolio of digital transformation solutions empowers its clients to optimize customer engagement, increase operational efficiency and reduce regulatory compliance risk. Trusted by over 300 companies and nearly 20,000 users worldwide, Tier1 delivers workflow-optimized experiences, prompted insights and a centralized view of client interactions that drive revenue-generating engagements. Serving the unique needs of Capital Markets, Investment Banking, Investment Management and corporate professionals, Tier1 advances client relationships and workflows with data-driven insights across desktop and mobile devices, empowering compliance, collaboration, transparency and communication. For more information, visit www.tier1fin.com .

About Alessa by Tier1 Financial Solutions

Alessa by Tier1 Financial Solutions, is a compliance, controls monitoring and fraud prevention solution for banking, insurance, fintech, gaming, manufacturing, retail and more. With deployments around the world, Alessa allows organizations to quickly detect suspicious transactions, identify high-risk customers and vendors and decrease fraud risks that reduces profitability and increases costs. To learn more about how Alessa can help your organization ensure compliance to regulations, detect complex fraud schemes, and prevent waste, abuse and misuse, visit us at https://www.alessa.com/.

About Vitesse

Vitesse is a fintech that provides international payment services and treasury management solutions to insurance companies and corporates through a dual-regulated, globally-distributed payment network. With a single integration, businesses gain access to domestic routing, leveraging lower payment costs and delivering payments seamlessly.

For more information, visit https://vitessepsp.com/

