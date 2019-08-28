Viterra Renews Partnership with STARS

SASKATOON, Aug. 28, 2019 /CNW/ - Viterra Inc. ("Viterra") is pleased to announce that it is continuing its partnership with STARS air ambulance to sponsor its 2020 fundraising calendar. Viterra has sponsored the STARS calendar campaign since 2015 by covering the full printing costs of each of the more than 65,000 calendars sold across Western Canada every year.

The calendars will be available for purchase at most Viterra facilities in Western Canada. This year's campaign kicked off at STARS' Saskatoon base at an event with officials from each organization, employees and local media.

"As a company with a major presence in rural communities across Western Canada, we have witnessed the incredible impact that the Shock Trauma Air Rescue Service (STARS) has had in the lives of our employees, our customers and their families," said Kyle Jeworski, President and CEO of Viterra North America. "We've been building on our partnership for the last several years, and all of us at Viterra are proud to work with STARS and assist them in its ongoing mission to save lives and provide hope when people are at their most vulnerable.

The annual STARS calendar campaign is a long-standing and important fundraiser for STARS. The campaign is entering its 27th year and has raised millions of dollars to-date with over 425,000 door-to-door visits made each year.

"STARS is so proud to once again have Viterra as our partner for our calendar campaign," said Andrea Robertson, president and CEO, STARS. "We truly value this long-term relationship that helps us share very important patient (VIP) stories and ensures we are there for rural communities across Western Canada."

The calendars will be available until December at most Viterra locations, as well as online at starscalendar.ca and at all STARS bases. Those interested in purchasing a calendar, or making a donation to STARS, can contact their local Viterra facility for more information.

About Viterra

Viterra is Canada's grain industry leader, supported by the expertise of its people, a superior network of assets, and unrivalled connections to world markets. Headquartered in Regina, Saskatchewan, our commitment to agriculture goes back over 100 years, partnering with farmers to market and move their crops to areas of need around the world. Our continued focus on operational excellence throughout North America allows us to efficiently handle, process, distribute and transport grains and oilseeds. We provide further value to our partners through a wide variety of contracting and risk management tools to help them realize the full potential of their crops. For more information on Viterra in North America, please visit www.viterra.com. Viterra is part of Glencore Agriculture, a global market leader in originating, handling, processing and marketing agricultural commodities.

About STARS

Simply put, STARS fights for life. Since we embarked on our first mission in 1985, we've been driven by the goal of providing people the vital care they need when they need it the most. Whether it's offering hands-on training to rural medical providers or providing rapid, emergency medical transportation for the critically ill and injured, we operate 24/7 from bases in Calgary, Edmonton, Grande Prairie, Regina, Saskatoon and Winnipeg, anticipating and acting when people need our help. Learn more at stars.ca.

SOURCE Viterra Inc.

For further information: Peter Flengeris, Viterra Inc., (306) 569-4810, peter.flengeris@viterra.com; Mark Oddan, STARS (306) 565-8000, mediainfo@stars.ca

