Viterra partners with Foodgrains Bank for ninth consecutive year to help end hunger

REGINA, SK, April 25, 2024 /CNW/ - As the world grapples with hunger crises driven by conflict, climate, and economic challenges impacting the rising cost of food, Viterra and Canadian Foodgrains Bank are partnering to make a difference.

2024 marks nine consecutive years of partnership for the two Canadian organizations, as Viterra continues to provide 267 acres of land around five of its terminals in Alberta and Saskatchewan to the Foodgrains Bank.

The donated plots of land are used by farmers who volunteer their time, expertise, and resources to grow crops, as part of a community-led growing project, or as an addition to their own farmwork. Once the crops are harvested, the proceeds from the sale of the crops are donated to the Foodgrains Bank, to support local partner organizations around the world who are working to end hunger.

"With 783 million people globally experiencing hunger, and places like Sudan experiencing crisis levels of food insecurity, the contribution of Canadian organizations towards this mission of ending hunger is vitally important," says Andy Harrington, executive director of the Foodgrains Bank. "We're very grateful for the support Viterra continues to give and for their partnership over the past nine years."

The Viterra terminals in Lethbridge and Trochu, Alberta, along with Viterra terminals in Balgonie, Grenfell, and Raymore in Saskatchewan are participating this year, totalling 267 acres seeded on behalf of the Foodgrains Bank.

"For nearly a decade, we've been proudly supporting the Canadian Foodgrains Bank and its focus on fighting food insecurity in key regions around the world," says Kyle Jeworski, CEO for Viterra Canada. "I'd like to thank our employees and farmers that will be involved in this year's growing projects for their time and dedication in supporting this important cause."

Food security projects implemented through the Foodgrains Bank network include both humanitarian response projects that help people affected by conflicts and natural disasters, as well as development projects that help people reduce their vulnerability to hunger and improve their resiliency in the longer-term, often through conservation agriculture training.

In addition to providing the land, Viterra will also provide the Foodgrains Bank with a donation of $5 for each tonne of crops donated to the organization through its grain elevators in Western Canada.

About Viterra

At Viterra, we believe in the power of connection. Our world-leading, fully integrated agriculture network connects producers to consumers with sustainable, traceable, and quality-controlled agricultural products. With more than 16,000 talented employees operating in 38 countries, our strategic network of agricultural storage, processing and transport assets enable us to offer innovative solutions and open pathways for our customers, creating successful partnerships that last. Together, we are stronger, and achieve more.

About Canadian Foodgrains Bank

Canadian Foodgrains Bank is a partnership of 15 churches and church agencies working together to end hunger. In the 2022-23 budget year, the Foodgrains Bank provided $79.8 million of assistance for 1,103,795 people in 36 countries. Canadian Foodgrains Bank programs are undertaken with support from the Government of Canada provided through Global Affairs Canada. Assistance from the Foodgrains Bank is provided through its member agencies, which work with local partners in the developing world.

