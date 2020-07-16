Viterra Making Significant Investment in Southeast Manitoba

REGINA, SK, July 16, 2020 /CNW/ - Viterra Inc. ("Viterra") is pleased to announce it intends to build a new high throughput grain terminal at Rosser, MB. The facility will have a storage capacity of 34,000 metric tonnes, and will be able to load up to 134 railcars through a loop track.

"We're pleased to be renewing our commitment to farm customers in the Rosser and surrounding area through this significant investment," said Kyle Jeworski, Viterra's President and CEO for North America. "Through our commitment to operational excellence, we continuously evaluate our asset network to ensure we're aligned with our business environment. By revitalizing our presence in this area through a modern state of the art facility, we will provide customers with convenient access to the superior service, marketing opportunities and advice that makes us an industry leader."

"We commend Viterra for the continuous and substantial investments it has been making to enhance its asset network, including its new elevator at Rosser," said Joan Hardy, CP's Vice-President Sales and Marketing, Grain and Fertilizers. "CP and Viterra share a longstanding commitment to Canadian agriculture. By modernizing our collective grain handling infrastructure and transportation network, together we are ensuring the grain supply chain remains strong to meet the growing needs of the agricultural industry today and in the years to come."

Construction on the new facility will begin immediately and is slated for completion in the fall of 2021.

Viterra is Canada's grain industry leader, supported by the expertise of its people, a superior network of assets, and unrivalled connections to world markets. Headquartered in Regina, Saskatchewan, our commitment to agriculture goes back over 100 years, partnering with farmers to market and move their crops to areas of need around the world. Our continued focus on operational excellence throughout North America allows us to efficiently handle, process, distribute and transport grains and oilseeds. We provide further value to our partners through a wide variety of contracting and risk management tools to help them realize the full potential of their crops. For more information on Viterra in North America, please visit www.viterra.com. Viterra is part of Glencore Agriculture, a global market leader in originating, handling, processing and marketing agricultural commodities.

