Viterra Announces Plans for New Elevator in West Central Saskatchewan

REGINA, SK, Oct. 19, 2020 /CNW/ - Viterra Inc. ("Viterra") is pleased to announce its plans for a new, state of the art grain elevator at Biggar, SK. The facility will have a storage capacity of 34,000 metric tonnes, and will be equipped with a loop track for rail loading.

"For the last several years, we have been making targeted investments across our asset network to ensure we're aligned with our operating environment and able to provide the high level of service our customers expect from a leader like Viterra," said Kyle Jeworski, President and CEO for Viterra North America. "We're pleased to be revitalizing our presence in the Biggar area, and making a long term commitment to our customers through this significant investment."

"We commend Viterra for its steady and substantial investments across its asset network, including its new facility at Biggar," said Joan Hardy, CP's Vice-President Sales and Marketing, Grain and Fertilizers. "As industry partners, Viterra and CP are focused on strengthening Canada's agriculture supply chain through targeted infrastructure investments. This project is the latest example of our commitment to Canadian farmers, and moving their crops in a timely and efficient manner."

Construction on the new facility will begin immediately and is slated for completion in early 2022.

About Viterra

Viterra is Canada's grain industry leader, supported by the expertise of its people, a superior network of assets, and unrivalled connections to world markets. Headquartered in Regina, Saskatchewan, our commitment to agriculture goes back over 100 years, partnering with farmers to market and move their crops to areas of need around the world. Our continued focus on operational excellence throughout North America allows us to efficiently handle, process, distribute and transport grains and oilseeds. We provide further value to our partners through a wide variety of contracting and risk management tools to help them realize the full potential of their crops. For more information on Viterra in North America, please visit www.viterra.com . Viterra is part of Glencore Agriculture, a global market leader in originating, handling, processing and marketing agricultural commodities.

