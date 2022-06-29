Viterra and The Canadian Foodgrains Bank Recognize Seven Years of Partnership

REGINA, SK, June 29, 2022 /CNW/ - For the seventh consecutive year, Viterra Canada Inc. ("Viterra") is providing land around five of its terminals in Alberta and Saskatchewan to the Canadian Foodgrains Bank.

The plots of land are used by farmers who volunteer their time, expertise and resources to grow crops and raise funds for the Foodgrains Bank's hunger response projects around the world. Some projects operate as growing projects, and others are farmed by nearby volunteers who work on the extra acres as part of their own operations. Once the crops are harvested, the proceeds from the sale of the crops are donated to the Foodgrains Bank.

"We're grateful for Viterra and their sustained sponsorship over the past seven years," says Foodgrains Bank executive director Andy Harrington. "And with a hunger crisis gripping the world, their contribution is more necessary than ever before."

"We're proud to continue our longstanding partnership with the Foodgrains Bank, and support the important work they do around the world through various food security initiatives," said Kyle Jeworski, CEO for Viterra North America. "As an essential service our focus is on connecting our customers to global markets, and we're pleased to help the Foodgrains Bank provide assistance to those in need through our asset network."

Viterra terminals in Stettler and Trochu in Alberta along with Viterra terminals in Balgonie, Grenfell and Raymore in Saskatchewan totalling 184 acres are being seeded on behalf of the Foodgrains Bank.

Hunger response projects through the Foodgrains Bank include both humanitarian response projects that help people affected by conflicts and natural disaster as well as development projects that help lift people out of poverty in the longer-term, often by providing conservation agricultural training.

About Viterra

At Viterra, we believe in the power of connection. Our world-leading, fully integrated agriculture network connects producers to consumers with sustainable, traceable and quality-controlled agricultural products. With more than 17,200 talented employees operating in 37 countries, our strategic network of agricultural storage, processing and transport assets enable us to offer innovative solutions and open pathways for our customers, creating successful partnerships that last. Together, we are stronger, and achieve more.

About Canadian Foodgrains Bank

Canadian Foodgrains Bank is a partnership of 15 churches and church agencies working together to end hunger. In the 2021-22 budget year, the Foodgrains Bank provided $49 million of assistance for 939,447 people in 34 countries. Canadian Foodgrains Bank programs are undertaken with support from the Government of Canada provided through Global Affairs Canada. Assistance from the Foodgrains Bank is provided through its member agencies, which work with local partners in the developing world.

