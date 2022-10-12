Vitacore Receives NIOSH Approval for BC-Made CAN99 9500 Respirators

Leading Canadian PPE manufacturer gains first respirator approval from the world's foremost health and safety authority

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 12, 2022 /CNW/ - On May 10, 2022, Vitacore Industries Inc. received approval for its CAN99 9500 respirator from the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH). NIOSH is part of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the United States.

This NIOSH surgical N95® certification is in addition to the European CE (FFP3) by the British Standards Institute, and CSA Group 99PFE-L3 for its respirator achieved in 2021. Vitacore's CAN99 9500 surgical respirator was evaluated by NIOSH for performance in breathability and particulate filtration efficiency, and as the manufacturer, our consistency of production.

In the US, surgical N95 respirators are recommended for respiratory protection against airborne particles including pathogens such as the SARS-CoV-2 and the influenza virus. Vitacore continues to lead the Canadian PPE industry and this NIOSH approval paves the way for workers in Canada and the U.S. to use Vitacore's surgical N95® respirators.

"Vitacore has been committed to safeguarding the health of our brave and selfless healthcare workers since day one." said Mikhail Moore, President of Vitacore. "This approval is a true testament to the world-class standard of our respirators, as well as the tremendous hard work and dedication of our team."

This NIOSH approval comes at a time when countries around the world are drawing up plans in anticipation for further waves of COVID variants this fall and winter. The increased number of entrants into the PPE market leads to the need for consistent and respected regulation, making certifications such as this a necessity.

"Being one of the first companies in Canada to achieve NIOSH approval is a significant milestone for our team. We are grateful for the tireless work of regulatory officials around the world, at CDC/NIOSH, and Health Canada for their commitment to upholding public and occupational health and safety standards." said Yang Fei, Director of Research and Development.

About Vitacore Industries Inc.

Vitacore Industries is driven by innovation, aiming to provide Canadian healthcare professionals and families with critical personal protective equipment. Vitacore is setting the trend for PPE with a mission to protect frontline workers, using a domestic supply chain and sustainably produced materials. Visit vitacore.com to learn more.

For further information: Media Contact: Cristina Melo, Citizen Relations (on behalf of Vitacore), [email protected]