Visual interpreting app for blind & low vision community launches AI

CARLSBAD, Calif., April 2, 2024 /CNW/ -- Aira , a visual interpreting app for the blind and low vision community, has announced the beta release of their new AI image chat feature. Access AI allows Aira users—called Explorers—to take a photo, get a detailed AI generated description, ask follow up questions, and receive free validation of AI responses from a visual interpreter.

This AI addition enhances the existing Aira app, where Explorers can instantly connect with a professional visual interpreter on a video call to assist with various tasks. Access AI is free and compliments access Explorers have to Aira, including daily five minute free calls, and unlimited access offers by partners like Target, Starbucks, JAWS, and Jobseeker.

Access AI has been designed with extensive input from an AI Advisory Group made up of Aira Explorers. It focuses on ease of use, interactions with the AI that extend beyond a one-time description, and integration with visual interpreters who can validate or comment on the AI to enhance trust. Access AI is focused on quality, privacy and security. Aira believes in choice and providing the best quality of service, and employs multiple AI vendors who meet the "gold standard" of data handling and security.

"I have been extremely impressed with the responses of Access AI. This is not only due to the accurate and detailed information it provides, but also the understanding, empathy, and encouragement that has been built into this software," said Joy Mistovich, an Aira Explorer. "The Aira tech team has done an incredible job with creating this Access AI technology, and what lies at the core of Aira should always be the choice to go between AI and human-to-human connections."

Explorers can join the waitlist here and be added with priority based on Explorers' time or tenure with the service.

About Aira

Aira was founded on the belief that access to information is a human right. In this spirit, the Aira app provides on-demand, remote visual interpretation for the blind and low vision community. Aira is approaching ten million calls to date and is offered by Access Partners including software companies, financial firms, and major retailers. Aira's technology has been extensively covered by media, including by Time, Vogue, The New York Times, and USA Today.

