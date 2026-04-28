Visit to Washington: "Quebec Needs a Real Strategy, Not a Last-Minute Catch-Up," says Liberal international relations and trade critic Désirée McGraw

QUEBEC CITY, April 28, 2026 /CNW/ - Following Premier Christine Fréchette's visit to Washington, the Official Opposition's spokesperson on trade and international relations, Désirée McGraw, believes the government is playing catch-up due to its inaction over the past 18 months and has returned with very little concrete progress for Quebec businesses facing trade uncertainty with the United States.

As Quebec faces trade tensions, tariff threats and the renegotiation of the USMCA, Ms. McGraw believes this mission highlight's the CAQ's failure to deploy an effective economic and diplomatic strategy, despite the fact that Ms. Fréchette served as Minister of the Economy in the Legault government.

While MNA for Notre-Dame-de-Grâce welcomes the appointment of Louise Blais as Quebec's envoy for the USMCA renegotiation, she laments that it comes too late, as the Quebec Liberal Party has been calling for the appointment of a Quebec envoy since November 2024.

While she was Minister of the Economy, Christine Fréchette should have implemented a stronger, faster and better-coordinated response to trade tensions with the United States.

For the official opposition, the government must now answer some very specific questions:

What concrete commitments were secured in Washington?

What will be the approach toward border states?

What specific role will Envoy Blais play?

What follow-up mechanism will be established with Ottawa and U.S. authorities?

What measures will be quickly implemented to support Quebec businesses affected by trade uncertainty?

Ms. McGraw maintains that Quebec cannot afford to react on a crisis-by-crisis basis.

The current trade war with Donald Trump requires a serious market diversification strategy, better coordination with the federal government, a stronger presence in U.S. networks of influence, and a more structured mobilization of Québec's diplomatic missions abroad, as well as better coordination among Québec's economic delegations, Investissement Québec, industry associations and the federal government.

Ms. McGraw also emphasizes the importance of strengthening ties with neighboring U.S. states, an issue she knows well thanks to her tenure as vice-chair of the National Assembly Delegation for Relations with the United States (DANREU) – a role which involved a dozen missions to the United States, notably in conjunction with the (American) Council of State Governments and the National Conference of State Legislatures.

Quotes:

"Quebec needs a strategy, not a last-minute scramble. Quebec should have been much more proactive, but the CAQ has not risen to the challenge. Ms. Fréchette cannot act as if she is only now discovering the scale of the problem. She was Minister of the Economy when our businesses were already asking for clear support, coordination with Ottawa and an active presence vis-a-vis American decision-makers. A mission to Washington is no substitute for a genuine economic and diplomatic strategy. The Premier must explain why her government waited so long before taking the situation seriously. »

- Désirée McGraw, Member of the National Assembly for Notre-Dame-de-Grâce and Official Opposition Critic for Trade and International Relations.

"This mission could have--and should have--taken place long ago. As with many other issues, the CAQ put Quebec on hold for months while it organized its own political transition. While François Legault was laying the groundwork for his successor, important decisions affecting Quebecers and our businesses were delayed. Quebec cannot afford improvised economic diplomacy. In the current context, we need a government that anticipates, protects our interests, and opens new markets. "

- Charles Milliard, Leader of the Quebec Liberal Party.

SOURCE Aile parlementaire du Parti libéral du Québec

Source: Audrée Meessen-Pinard, Press Secretary, Parliamentary Wing of the Official Opposition, 819-347-8332, [email protected]