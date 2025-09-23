VisionWave Successfully Completes UAE Five-Day Live-Fire Trial; EI™-Powered 4D Super-Resolution Radar Demonstrates APS Detection Under Operational Conditions

Live-fire campaign at a secure facility in Tawazun Industrial Park, Abu Dhabi, demonstrated millisecond track initiation and low false-positive rates in trial conditions.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. and ABU DHABI, UAE, Sept. 23, 2025 /CNW/ -- VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: VWAV) ("VisionWave" or the "Company") today announced results from an intensive five-day live-fire evaluation of its 4D super-resolution radar fused with the Company's Evolved Intelligence™ (EI) edge engine. Conducted at Tawazun Industrial Park (TIP) with a government-owned defense partner, the event demonstrated real-time detection, classification, and tracking of aerial and ballistic threats in operationally representative conditions.

What was demonstrated

Precision at speed: The 4D radar (volumetric + Doppler) initiated tracks within milliseconds while maintaining low false-positive rates, potentially supporting cueing of hard- and soft-kill countermeasures.

The 4D radar (volumetric + Doppler) initiated tracks within milliseconds while maintaining low false-positive rates, potentially supporting cueing of hard- and soft-kill countermeasures. Super-resolution on difficult targets : Fine-grain localization and kinematic classification - including micro-motion and trajectory discrimination- supported detection of low-RCS (Radar Cross-Section), high-velocity projectiles in cluttered environments.

: Fine-grain localization and kinematic classification - including micro-motion and trajectory discrimination- supported detection of low-RCS (Radar Cross-Section), high-velocity projectiles in cluttered environments. Broad threat realism: Trial lanes spanned diverse RCS, velocities, and trajectories, from small-arms (e.g., 5.56mm, 7.62mm, 14.5mm, 40mm), to rockets, missiles, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), and hypersonic-class profiles, executed on an instrumented range with environmental stressors.

Trial lanes spanned diverse RCS, velocities, and trajectories, from small-arms (e.g., 5.56mm, 7.62mm, 14.5mm, 40mm), to rockets, missiles, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), and hypersonic-class profiles, executed on an instrumented range with environmental stressors. Product maturity : The super-resolution radar is an integrated, qualified system that has been demonstrated in operationally representative conditions and is positioned for initial fielding, subject to customer validation and required approvals.

: The super-resolution radar is an integrated, qualified system that has been demonstrated in operationally representative conditions and is positioned for initial fielding, subject to customer validation and required approvals. Cost-effective path to scale: A SWaP-optimized (Size, Weight, and Power), modular design with open interfaces positions the product for manufacturability, integration, and lower total cost of ownership, with the goal of enabling cost-effective fleet-level fielding.

A SWaP-optimized (Size, Weight, and Power), modular design with open interfaces positions the product for manufacturability, integration, and lower total cost of ownership, with the goal of enabling cost-effective fleet-level fielding. Integration route: Data products from the radar are intended to integrate with client Active Protection System (APS) fire-control and Command-and-Control (C2) pipelines for layered survivability architectures.

Data products from the radar are intended to integrate with client Active Protection System (APS) fire-control and Command-and-Control (C2) pipelines for layered survivability architectures. Customization & NRE: To address platform-specific requirements, Non-Recurring Engineering (NRE) may be required for customization and integration; scope and milestones will be defined with the customer.

Management commentary

"Precision at speed is the standard," said Noam Kenig, Chief Executive Officer of VisionWave. "Our EI™-powered 4D super-resolution radar is built to detect, classify, and track fast, hard-to-detect threats in real time - serving as the detection layer for next-generation Active Protection System (APS) solutions intended to enhance protection. It combines accurate, multi-threat sensing, a wide field of view, high frame rates, and latency in the tens of milliseconds, along with very high resolution that differentiates it from conventional radars. In the UAE live-fire evaluation, we saw a system designed for millisecond decisions, low false-positive rates, and clean handoff to effectors - with a cost-effective path to scaled fielding."

Why it matters

Differentiated capability: Millisecond decisions with low false-positive rates on small, fast, hard-to-detect projectiles under live-fire conditions indicate a distinctive detection capability for APS layers.

Millisecond decisions with low false-positive rates on small, fast, hard-to-detect projectiles under live-fire conditions indicate a distinctive detection capability for APS layers. Operational readiness: A ruggedized radar engineered for temperature, shock, vibration, and electronic-warfare (EW) clutter profiles, demonstrated under operationally representative conditions and intended to support performance in realistic scenarios, subject to customer validation and required approvals.

A ruggedized radar engineered for temperature, shock, vibration, and electronic-warfare (EW) clutter profiles, demonstrated under operationally representative conditions and intended to support performance in realistic scenarios, subject to customer validation and required approvals. NRE alignment: A customization and NRE framework will be designed to support platform-specific integration while maintaining a path to repeatable production.

A customization and NRE framework will be designed to support platform-specific integration while maintaining a path to repeatable production. Pathway to production: Following these results, the parties intend to progress next-phase integration discussions and explore production collaboration, subject to partner validation, regulatory approvals (including export controls), contracting, and other contingencies. No assurances can be given as to timing or outcome.

About VisionWave Holdings, Inc.

VisionWave (Nasdaq: VWAV) is a defense technology company specializing in AI-powered sensing and autonomous threat-response systems. The Company's portfolio includes super-resolution radar, multispectral/RF imaging, and the Evolved Intelligence™ (EI) engine for real-time, on-device perception, prediction, and control across air, land, and sea.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding potential deployment, integration paths, production collaboration, NRE scope, and future performance. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will," and similar references to future periods. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including test scheduling, range and export approvals, performance results, qualification and safety standards, contract negotiations, funding, and other factors described in VisionWave's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. In light of these uncertainties, nothing in this press release should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements set forth herein will be achieved or that any contemplated results will occur. The forward-looking statements in this release represent the Company's views as of the date hereof; subsequent events may cause those views to change, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update them except as required by law.

