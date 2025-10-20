VisionWave Holdings Achieved Highest Technical Attribute Score of 5 Out of 5 from Nasdaq Dorsey Wright

Upgrade to Strongest Tier Underscores Growing Momentum Following S&P Index Inclusion

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Oct. 20, 2025 /CNW/ -- VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: VWAV), a developer of advanced AI-driven sensing, defense, and autonomous technologies, today announced that Nasdaq Dorsey Wright has upgraded the Company's Technical Attribute to 5 (out of 5) -- the highest possible rating within its system, designating VWAV as a "Strong Buy" under Nasdaq Dorsey Wright's proprietary momentum model.

The Nasdaq Dorsey Wright Technical Attribute is a quantitative measure of relative price momentum and trend strength across U.S. equities. A rating of 4 reflects sustained positive momentum and strong relative strength versus the broader market, indicating that VWAV shares have demonstrated strong performance relative to many industry peers over the evaluated period.

This recognition comes shortly after VisionWave's inclusion in the S&P Total Market Index (TMI), one of the broadest U.S. equity benchmarks maintained by S&P Dow Jones Indices. Together, these two independent acknowledgments underscore the Company's growing visibility and strength within the public capital markets.

"Receiving a Technical Attribute of 5 from Nasdaq Dorsey Wright is another objective indicator of VisionWave's momentum in the marketplace," said Doug Davis, Executive Chairman of VisionWave Holdings. "It follows our recent S&P TMI inclusion and we believe reflects both the increasing confidence investors have in our strategy and the consistent execution by our team as we expand our defense and AI-sensing initiatives."

VisionWave continues to execute on its mission to commercialize next-generation sensing and autonomy systems for defense and civilian applications, leveraging its proprietary radar, photonics, and Evolved Intelligence™ (EI) technologies.

About VisionWave Holdings, Inc.

VisionWave Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: VWAV) is a defense technology company specializing in AI-powered sensing, on-edge autonomy, and threat-response systems. The Company's portfolio includes super-resolution radar, multispectral/RF imaging, and the Evolved Intelligence™ (EI) engine for real-time, on-device perception, prediction, and control across air, land, and sea.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements, including those regarding the Company's strategy, market position, and future performance, are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Such risks include, but are not limited to, market volatility, technological development challenges, and regulatory changes.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. For a detailed discussion of these risks, please refer to VisionWave's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. VisionWave assumes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances after the date of this release.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2744252/5551620/VisionWave_Logo.jpg

Investor Contact: [email protected]

Website: https://www.vwav.inc

SOURCE VisionWave Holdings, Inc