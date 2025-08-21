VisionWave Advances Discussions for Strategic Opportunities in Indian Defense Modernization Programs

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Aug. 21, 2025 /CNW/ -- VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: VWAV) ("VisionWave" or the "Company"), a U.S.-based defense technology company specializing in advanced imaging, autonomous systems, and its proprietary Evolved Intelligence (EI) powered threat detection, today announced meaningful progress in its engagement with India's evolving defense modernization landscape.

The Company has initiated exploratory discussions with leading defense entities and system integrators in India with the goal of obtaining multi-year procurement and battlefield technology upgrade programs.

According to SIPRI 2024 and India's latest Union Budget 2025-26, India represents one of the world's largest and fastest-growing defense markets, with annual expenditures exceeding $80 billion and modernization initiatives projected at more than $250 billion this decade. VisionWave believes its platform and EI core technologies, which is built around real-time autonomous threat detection, super-resolution radar, and advanced sensor fusion, are strongly aligned with India's strategic goals of enhancing armored mobility, force survivability, and indigenous defense capabilities as part of its next-generation active protection and counter-UAS solutions.

The opportunities under discussion are aligned with armored fleet upgrades and innovation initiatives and include:

Integration of VisionWave's modular counter-UAS solutions and proprietary detection systems into next-generation armored platforms, delivered as part of the VisionWave Tactical Active Protection System (T-APS);

of VisionWave's modular counter-UAS solutions and proprietary detection systems into next-generation armored platforms, delivered as part of the Participation in demonstration trials of counter-UAS solutions with integrated detection systems under India's battlefield innovation initiatives;

in demonstration trials of counter-UAS solutions with integrated detection systems under battlefield innovation initiatives; Retrofitting VisionWave's Tactical Active Protection System (T-APS) to strengthen force protection and survivability across legacy armored fleets.

To support these initiatives, VisionWave has executed a mutual non-disclosure agreement with a domestic Indian defense partner and is in advanced discussions seeking to enter into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to govern future collaboration. In parallel with its ongoing live-fire trial program in Abu Dhabi, which is scheduled for September 2025, VisionWave is evaluating the feasibility of a similar live demonstration in India, subject to regulatory coordination and program readiness.

"India is a strategically important market for VisionWave, and we are committed to supporting its defense innovation objectives with our scalable, proprietary, EI-driven technologies," said Noam Kenig, CEO of VisionWave. "We see growing demand for Active Protection Systems, counter-UAS capabilities, the elimination of incoming threats, and real-time sensing — all areas where VisionWave maintains a clear technological edge."

This initiative directly aligns with VisionWave's previously disclosed strategic roadmap. As noted in the Company's most recent SEC filings:

"The Indian Ministry of Defense is working with Target to install and deploy its solutions along India's borders. This engagement is structured as a 10-year agreement to provide Target's solutions and ongoing services. As part of this initiative, Target anticipates establishing manufacturing facilities in India, enabling a substantial long-term partnership and large-scale deployment."

VisionWave remains committed to advancing international partnerships that align with its mission to deliver dependable, real-time, and life-saving technologies to defense and security forces worldwide.

About VisionWave Holdings Inc.

VisionWave Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: VWAV) is a U.S.-based defense technology company advancing next-generation battlefield capabilities through EI-powered sensing platforms and autonomous defense systems. Leveraging proprietary super-resolution radar, multispectral, and radio-frequency imaging technologies, VisionWave provides real-time threat detection, enhanced force survivability, and superior decision-making across air, land, and sea domains.

