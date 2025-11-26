Visions of Science and LLSF Launch Groundbreaking Shaw Visionary Scholars Program to Empower GTA Youth

TORONTO, Nov. 26, 2025 /CNW/ - Visions of Science , a Toronto-based non-profit organization dedicated to ensuring equitable access to STEM education, announced today the launch of the Shaw Visionary Scholars (SVS) Program , a first-of-its-kind scholarship and leadership experience designed to close the educational attainment gap for youth from high-priority communities in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA). Co-developed by the The LesLois Shaw Foundation (LLSF) and facilitated by Visions of Science, the SVS Program is a multi-year commitment supporting students from middle school through post-secondary education.

The SVS Program expands opportunities for students by providing meaningful support beyond financial aid. It offers comprehensive, long-term guidance designed to empower youth to thrive in school, pursue post-secondary education, and become leaders in their communities and beyond. The program's philosophy is centred on three core pillars: GROW, LEAD, and GIVE BACK. Scholars receive financial aid, crucial mentorship, academic tutoring, mental health resources, and essential skill-building workshops. This holistic approach ensures students have the resources to pursue their aspirations and contribute to their communities with confidence.

"Our young people are brilliant, capable, and already leading in ways the world doesn't always see," says Dr. Eugenia Addy, CEO of Visions of Science. "The Shaw Visionary Scholars Program provides long-term support that helps unlock their potential including financial relief, academic guidance, mentorship, and a community that walks with them every step of the way. This partnership is about removing barriers so youth can focus on becoming who they're meant to be. Their future contributions will shape all of us.

Inaugural Scholars Celebrated at Intimate Kick-Off Event

The launch follows a private, celebratory event for the inaugural cohort of ten Shaw Visionary Scholars, held on November 1, 2026, at SIXTY-EIGHT in Toronto, located on the 68th floor of the Scotia Plaza. The Inaugural Shaw Visionary Scholars Kick-Off Celebration was a meaningful day dedicated to celebrating this groundbreaking program and the youth it supports.

The event featured a keynote presentation during lunch by award-winning leadership speaker Fahd Alhattab, culminating in an awards ceremony for the 10 scholars. Attendees experienced engaging activations designed to inspire community impact and reflection, including a Scholar Profile Gallery, video reflection interviews, a chess station, live monogrammed sweaters, a portrait studio, a community impact map, and a hands-on STEM activity. "I have accomplished one of my biggest goals" said one of the inaugural Shaw Visionary Scholars. "...[and have] the opportunity to expand and grow as a scholar, and as a student within STEM."

The LesLois Shaw Foundation (LLSF), who champions lasting change in education, is the funding partner, and co-developed the SVS program alongside Visions of Science. "This partnership with Visions of Science reflects our shared belief that when young people are supported early, their pathways expand," said Julia Miller Black, Managing Director of the LesLois Shaw Foundation. " By beginning this work in middle school and sustaining it through post-secondary education, we're laying the foundation for scholars to excel, lead in their communities, and unlock opportunities that can transform their lives."

The scholarship programming officially starts in January 2026, which is also when the names of the inaugural scholars will be publicly revealed. Visions of Science looks forward to a long and impactful journey with the scholars, providing the comprehensive guidance needed to turn vision into reality.

About The LesLois Shaw Foundation

The LesLois Shaw Foundation (LLSF) is a Toronto-based family foundation dedicated to building and investing in innovative, high-impact and scalable programs that enable women and children to lead healthy lives and reach their full potential.

About Visions of Science

Visions of Science exists to transform society, communities, and the planet by ensuring equitable access to STEM. Since 2004, the organization has engaged more than 20,000 Black and racialized youth from low-income communities through transformative STEM learning experiences that build leadership, resilience, and belonging. Through long-term, community-rooted programming, Visions of Science challenges systemic barriers, nurtures curiosity, and empowers the next generation of innovators, change-makers, and problem solvers.

