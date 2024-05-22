VisionFlow Launches Talkit: Revolutionizing language learning with a westworld-like immersive 3D world

PARIS, May 22, 2024 /CNW/ -- VisionFlow, an innovative AI-native startup, announces the launch of Talkit in France, a 3D world app powered by generative AI that revolutionizes spoken English learning with a personalized, engaging, and immersive experience.

From May 22 to 25, VisionFlow will showcase Talkit at VivaTechnology, demonstrating its capabilities on both smartphones and the Apple Vision Pro headset for an enhanced immersive experience. Following its initial launch, Talkit will also be available on Google Play and Apple Vision Pro in June.

Talkit differentiates itself from traditional teaching methods by offering an exceptionally adaptive approach to language learning. Users are immersed in a virtual world where they can improve their spoken English skills through real-time, tailored scenarios. With customizable avatars, users can choose from various learning themes, such as preparing for travel, practicing for interviews, and even simulating medical emergencies, all accessible from their smartphones anytime, anywhere.

VisionFlow leverages generative AI technologies to power the engaging learning experience in Talkit. It is a scenario creation loop that personalizes content, difficulty levels, and interactive experiences. This dynamic, seamless, and exclusive generation process adjusts learning points to each user's language proficiency.

By analyzing users' input and progress, Talkit breaks down learning goals and needs into multiple personalized scenarios and exercises, helping them truly improve their language expression and communication skills.

As users continue to interact with avatars, their conversations are continuously memorized, enabling Talkit to better understand each user over time, thereby fostering a strong sense of connection with the virtual characters.

About VisionFlow

Founded by Leo Liu in 2023, VisionFlow aims to create a 3D world for 2 billion language learners worldwide, delivering a personalized and immersive language learning experience. Leo Liu is a renowned AI educational technology entrepreneur, founder of the unicorn Knowbox, and the driving force behind the Homework Box AI learning app, which is used by over 100,000 schools and 100 million students to improve their grades. VisionFlow's core team consists of experts from leading internet giants and top online education companies, bringing extensive expertise in AI products and technology, global growth strategies, and data-driven operations.

