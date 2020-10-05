Vision Lithium Unaware of Any Material Change

VAL-D'OR, QC, Oct. 5, 2020 /CNW/ - At the request of IIROC, Vision Lithium Inc. (TSXV: VLI) (OTC PINK: ABEPF) (the "Company" or "Vision Lithium") wishes to confirm that the Company's management is unaware of any material change in the Company's operations that would account for the recent increase in market activity.

About Vision Lithium Inc.

Vision Lithium Inc. is a junior exploration company focused on exploring and developing high quality mineral assets including gold, copper and lithium in safe jurisdictions, primarily in Canada. The Company is led by skilled and qualified mineral exploration experts and business professionals. Vision Lithium is committed to discovering new world class assets and bringing these assets to production, starting with the Dôme Lemieux copper-zinc property in Quebec's Gaspé region, its polymetallic properties in New Brunswick, and the Sirmac lithium property located in Northern Quebec.

For further information on the Company, please visit our website at www.visionlithium.com or contact us at [email protected].

NEITHER THE TSXV NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSXV) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

This news release may contain assumptions, estimates, and other forward-looking statements regarding future events. Such forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties and are subject to factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control that may cause actual results or performance to differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

SOURCE Vision Lithium Inc.

For further information: Victor Cantore, Executive Chairman, Tel: 514-831-3809, Email: [email protected]; Yves Rougerie, President and Chief Executive Officer, Tel: 819-316-0474, Email: [email protected]

