VISION LITHIUM REPORTS 2.17% Li2O OVER 5.5 METRES FROM CHANNEL SAMPLES ON CADILLAC LITHIUM PROPERTY

VAL-D'OR, QC, Feb. 14, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Vision Lithium Inc. (TSXV: VLI) (OTCQB: ABEPF) (FSE: 1AJ2) (the "Company" or "Vision Lithium") is pleased to announce further high grade lithium exploration results from its recently acquired Cadillac Lithium property (the "Property"), including assays from surface channel sampling and a progress report on initial drilling of pegmatites. The Property comprises a total of 332 claims covering 19,070 hectares (190 km2) located just 10 km south of the historic mining town of Cadillac and approximately halfway between the major mining centres of Rouyn-Noranda and Val-d'Or, in the province of Quebec, Canada.

Yves Rougerie, President and CEO commented, "These channel samples were taken in late fall just prior to snowfall cover. Along with the first batch of results released on December 31st, these new results confirm the occurrence of lithium bearing minerals for 300 metres along strike on pegmatite B. Channel R7 returned 2.17% Li 2 O over 5.50 m, the best intersection to date, while Channel R1 and R2 located 90 and 60 m East assayed 1.32% over 1.00 m and 4.00% over 1.00 m. Two samples from the A pegmatite dike also returned values near or above 1% Li 2 O. The exposed dikes have never been stripped, cleaned, sampled and assayed in a systematic fashion. Our fall-winter sampling was limited to what we could see and therefore these results are very encouraging."

Table 1. Channel sampling results

B Pegmatite

Channel Sample UTM-East

(m) Length

(m) Li 2 O

% R1 687564 1.00 1.32 R2 687531 1.00 4.00 R3 687517 0.50 1.61 R4 687512 1.00 1.88 R5 687511 0.50 0.85 R6 687502 0.50 0.85 R7 687475 5.50 2.17 A Pegmatite

Channel Sample UTM-East

(m) Length

(m) Li 2 O

% R22 687309 1.00 0.90 R23 687323 2.00 1.13

Along with the previous results, these results indicate the presence of significant lithium values over a strike length of just under 300 metres, the extent the B dike can be observed on surface. Nothing indicates the B dike stops there and the drilling program will test the extensions of the dike under cover. The Cadillac Lithium property hosts at least 4 known spodumene-bearing pegamtitite dikes which are spaced approximately 100 metres apart and traced for at least 300 metres East-West along strike.

An open-ended drilling program began in January with one drill. The goal of the program is to test the multiple dikes recognized at surface over their strike length and to a vertical depth of 50 metres. To date, seven holes have been completed on three sections over a 150 metre strike length. The holes all target the B pegmatite with a few holes being extended far enough to intersect the C pegmatite and one hole drilled even further in order to intersect the D pegmatite. To date, spodumene is observed in all the holes in varying amounts. Five holes have already been logged, sampled and sent for assay.

Table 2. Drilling program

Section Target Dike(s) DDH # UTM East UTM North Azimuth Dip Length metres 500E B CAD-22-01 687469 5329617 030 -50 108.5 500E B CAD-22-02 687455 5329592 030 -54 81.0 500E B CAD-22-03 687455 5329592 030 -70 99.0 550E B CAD-22-04 687508 5329585 030 -50 48.0 550E B CAD-22-04A 687508 5329585 030 -54 45.0 550E B CAD-22-05 687497 5329560 030 -54 84.0 400E B-C-D CAD-22-06 687381 5329666 030 -50 250.0

Quality assurance/quality control (QA/QC)

The sampling program and the quality control program were planned and supervised by Yves Rougerie. The quality assurance and control protocol involves the insertion of control or normalized samples on average every 10 samples, in addition to the regular insertion in the process of analysis of sterile, duplicate and standardized samples, accredited by ALS Canada Ltd. Samples were transported from the Cadillac Lithium project to a secure facility in Val-d'Or, Quebec where samples were prepared. The sawed channels samples were bagged, sealed and transported to the facility of ALS Chemex in Val-d'Or, where each sample was dried, crushed and pulped (Prep-31). The samples were crushed to 70 per cent less than two millimetres (CRU-31), riffle split, pulverize split to better than 85 per cent passing 75 microns (PUL-31). Samples were assayed for Lithium + 33 element by ICP-AES (ME-MS85) and by 4Acid digestion for ore grade lithium samples (Li-OG63).

The scientific and technical information in this release has been reviewed and approved by Yves Rougerie, Geologist, President and CEO of the Company. Mr. Rougerie is a "qualified person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. The potential grades of exploration targets disclosed in this news release are conceptual in nature. There has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the target being delineated as a mineral resource.

About Vision Lithium Inc.

Vision Lithium Inc. is a junior exploration company focused on exploring and developing high quality mineral assets including lithium and copper in Canada. The Company is led by skilled and qualified mineral exploration experts and business professionals with a deep understanding of the battery materials market, which is driven by lithium-ion batteries. Vision Lithium is committed to discovering new, world-class assets and bringing these assets to production, starting with the Godslith lithium property located in Manitoba; the Cadillac Lithium property, Sirmac lithium property and the Dôme Lemieux porphyry/skarn copper-zinc property, all located in Quebec; its skarn and breccia polymetallic Red Brook and Benjamin properties in Northern New Brunswick and its St. Stephen nickel-copper-cobalt property in Southern New Brunswick.

For further information on the Company, please visit our website at www.visionlithium.com or contact us at [email protected].

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: potential mineralization, estimates of cut-off grade, the potential to extend the estimates to other portions of the Property, the Company's plans for further drilling and exploration, and the long-term prospects of the lithium market. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and other factors include, but are not limited to: the estimates may turn out to be inaccurate; additional drilling and exploration may lead to a determination that there is no potentially viable mine plan for the Property; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals; and the ability of the Company to execute and achieve its business objectives. There can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

