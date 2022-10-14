VISION LITHIUM GRANTS INCENTIVE STOCK OPTIONS

VAL-D'OR, QC, Oct. 14, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Vision Lithium Inc. (TSXV: VLI) (OTCQB: ABEPF) (FSE: 1AJ2) (the "Company" or "Vision Lithium") announces that it granted 9,550,000 incentive stock options to certain directors, officers, employees, and consultants of the Company, pursuant to the Company's incentive stock option plan. Each option is exercisable into one common share of Vision Lithium at a price of $0.10 per share for a period of 5 years from the date of grant. 50% of the options vest immediately and the remaining 50% will vest 6 months following the date of grant.

Vision Lithium Inc. is a junior exploration company focused on exploring and developing high quality mineral assets including lithium and copper in Canada . The Company is led by skilled and qualified mineral exploration experts and business professionals with a deep understanding of the battery materials market, which is driven by lithium-ion batteries. Vision Lithium is committed to discovering new, world-class assets and bringing these assets to production, starting with its Godslith lithium property located in Manitoba; its Cadillac Lithium property, Decelles lithium property, Sirmac lithium property, and Dôme Lemieux porphyry/skarn copper-zinc property, all located in Quebec; its skarn and breccia polymetallic Red Brook and Benjamin properties in Northern New Brunswick; and its St. Stephen nickel-copper-cobalt property in Southern New Brunswick.

