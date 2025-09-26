Virtuous Circle Counselling Ranks No. 60 Overall on The Globe and Mail's 2025 List of Canada's Top Growing Companies

Recognition highlights VCC's growth and innovation as a tech-enabled counselling company expanding access to mental health care across Canada.

CALGARY, AB, Sept. 26, 2025 /CNW/ - Virtuous Circle Counselling ("VCC") is proud to announce it has been ranked No. 60 overall on the 2025 Report on Business magazine's annual ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies. VCC was recognized in the Healthcare & Wellness category. This recognition, based on VCC's verified three-year revenue growth of 583%, marks the second consecutive year the company has appeared on the list, a testament to its rapid growth and its mission to transform access to mental health care across Canada.

Canada's Top Growing Companies celebrates Canadian businesses that demonstrate exceptional growth, innovation, and resilience. VCC's momentum reflects its tech-enabled model of care, which includes Virtual Reality-Assisted Therapy (VRAT) alongside traditional counselling. VCC offers both in-person and virtual individual and couples counselling services, connecting clients with qualified psychologists, therapists, and social workers in flexible and accessible ways.

Looking Toward the Future

Founded in 2020, VCC has quickly grown into one of Western Canada's fastest-scaling counselling providers. With a team of more than 30 therapists and psychologists headquartered in Calgary, as well as practitioners in Edmonton and Kelowna and expansion underway in Nova Scotia, VCC continues to broaden its reach and impact.

"Being named one of Canada's Top Growing Companies for a second year in a row is a testament to the passion of our team and the trust our clients place in us," said Tiffany Petite, CEO and Co-Founder of Virtuous Circle Counselling. "We are reshaping how Canadians experience mental health care, delivering flexible, innovative services that meet people where they are, both online and in person."

"This achievement is about more than growth," added Melissa Petite, Chief Growth Officer and Co-Founder. "It reflects our commitment to innovation in counselling services and our belief that mental health care should be accessible, effective, and stigma-free. We are deeply grateful to our team, our clients, and our communities for making this possible."

The Canada's Top Growing Companies ranking, launched in 2019, evaluates companies on three-year revenue growth through a detailed application process. In total, 400 companies earned a spot on the 2025 list. The full list of winners, along with editorial coverage, is published in the October issue of Report on Business magazine and is available online here.

About Virtuous Circle Counselling

Virtuous Circle Counselling (VCC) is a Canadian mental health company providing counselling services across Alberta, British Columbia, and soon Nova Scotia. With more than 30 clinicians, VCC offers therapy for individuals, couples, children, and organizations. Nationally recognized for its growth and innovation, VCC's achievements include:

2023 – Winner, Alberta Women Entrepreneur Awards (Emerging Entrepreneur Award)

Alberta Women Entrepreneur Awards (Emerging Entrepreneur Award) 2025 – Finalist, RBC Canadian Women Entrepreneur Awards (Momentum Category)

RBC Canadian Women Entrepreneur Awards (Momentum Category) 2025 – Finalist, ScaleUP Awards (Social Impact Category)

To learn more, visit https://vccounselling.com

Media Contact: Tiffany Petite, CEO & Co-Founder, Virtuous Circle Counselling, Phone: (403) 797 0660, Email: [email protected]