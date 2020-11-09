Virtual Event Advisory: Building a more resilient and sustainable future with Schneider Electric

News provided by

Schneider Electric Canada Inc.

Nov 09, 2020, 10:50 ET

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Nov. 9, 2020 /CNW/ - On November 10, Schneider Electric is hosting its virtual Innovation Summit North America 2020 from 1-3 p.m. ET and a press conference at 11 a.m. ET. Attendees will hear from Schneider Electric executives and other North American industry leaders on the strategies and technologies businesses must adopt to build a sustainable and resilient future – while contributing positively to climate targets.

What:

Schneider Electric's Innovation Summit North America


When:

Tuesday, November 10

11 a.m. ET: Virtual press conference to provide an embargoed look at upcoming
announcements, products and innovations

 

1-3 p.m. ET: Innovation Summit, including keynote presentations, panel discussions,
breakout sessions and a 3D Innovation Hub experience


Where:

Press conference registration here: https://schneider-electric-ee.webex.com/schneider-
electric-ee/onstage/g.php?MTID=e02ea85b3087721d7549bc1e6b462e76a

Virtual event registration here: https://events.se.com/innovation-summit-north-america


Who:

Interviews available with:

  • Susan Uthayakumar, president, Schneider Electric Canada
  • Schneider Electric executives across business verticals including Buildings, Secure
    Power, Mining, Industrial Automation and more


Why:

With the world changing at an unprecedented pace, companies today must respond quickly
and responsibly. Join the Schneider Electric North American Innovation Summit and press conference
to discuss market insights and be part of the solutions that will shape the future of energy management
and automation in Canada and around the world

 

Sessions include:

  • Keynote: Digital Solutions for Sustainability by Chairman and CEO Jean-Pascal Tricoire
  • Keynote: The Biggest Industrial Pivot of the Last 75 Years by North American CEO and
    President Annette Clayton
  • Panel discussing key topics impacting the regions, featuring industry leaders on the
    evolution of the Future of Work in Canada, including employee expectations, hybrid work
    environments and addressing workplace impacts from the pandemic, hosted by Canada Country
    President Susan Uthayakumar
  • 15-minute breakout sessions from subject matter experts on topics like Buildings of the Future,
    Electricity 4.0, Next Generation Industries, Sustainable Grids and more. energy management,
    industrial automation and IoT, cybersecurity and infrastructure innovation


Media contact:

Rachel Lehman

Edelman for Schneider Electric Canada

[email protected]

SOURCE Schneider Electric Canada Inc.

For further information: Media contact: Rachel Lehman, Edelman for Schneider Electric Canada, [email protected]

Organization Profile

Schneider Electric Canada Inc.