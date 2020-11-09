Virtual Event Advisory: Building a more resilient and sustainable future with Schneider Electric

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Nov. 9, 2020 /CNW/ - On November 10, Schneider Electric is hosting its virtual Innovation Summit North America 2020 from 1-3 p.m. ET and a press conference at 11 a.m. ET. Attendees will hear from Schneider Electric executives and other North American industry leaders on the strategies and technologies businesses must adopt to build a sustainable and resilient future – while contributing positively to climate targets.

What: Schneider Electric's Innovation Summit North America



When: Tuesday, November 10 11 a.m. ET: Virtual press conference to provide an embargoed look at upcoming

announcements, products and innovations 1-3 p.m. ET: Innovation Summit, including keynote presentations, panel discussions,

breakout sessions and a 3D Innovation Hub experience



Where: Press conference registration here: https://schneider-electric-ee.webex.com/schneider-

electric-ee/onstage/g.php?MTID=e02ea85b3087721d7549bc1e6b462e76a Virtual event registration here: https://events.se.com/innovation-summit-north-america



Who: Interviews available with: Susan Uthayakumar, president, Schneider Electric Canada

Schneider Electric executives across business verticals including Buildings, Secure

Power, Mining, Industrial Automation and more



Why: With the world changing at an unprecedented pace, companies today must respond quickly

and responsibly. Join the Schneider Electric North American Innovation Summit and press conference

to discuss market insights and be part of the solutions that will shape the future of energy management

and automation in Canada and around the world Sessions include: Keynote: Digital Solutions for Sustainability by Chairman and CEO Jean-Pascal Tricoire

Keynote: The Biggest Industrial Pivot of the Last 75 Years by North American CEO and

President Annette Clayton

Panel discussing key topics impacting the regions , featuring industry leaders on the

evolution of the Future of Work in Canada, including employee expectations, hybrid work

environments and addressing workplace impacts from the pandemic, hosted by Canada Country

President Susan Uthayakumar

15-minute breakout sessions from subject matter experts on topics like Buildings of the Future,

Electricity 4.0, Next Generation Industries, Sustainable Grids and more. energy management,

industrial automation and IoT, cybersecurity and infrastructure innovation



Media contact: Rachel Lehman Edelman for Schneider Electric Canada [email protected]

SOURCE Schneider Electric Canada Inc.

