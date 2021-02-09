Virtual Easter Hops On The Horizon To Inspire For The Spring Season

TORONTO, Feb. 9, 2021 /CNW/ - The Canadian-based marketing company, Mirable Inc, launches another innovative project. Virtual Easter comes as the next in a sequence of their Virtual Santa project. It delivers a combination of products and services, designed to provide a socially-distanced and entertaining environment. Inspired and designed to support the local economy, promote businesses and lift the community's spirits by celebrating safely together.

The service offering comprises of three major technologies and products. The first one is a digital photo frame with a cute Easter bunny. The second product is an app for a unique virtual Easter egg hunt with geolocation specifics and augmented reality attributes. This virtual egg hunt promises to be the absolute favourite this Spring season. And lastly, an enchanting virtual world with a fun easter bunnies game.

All of the products enable a different customer experience and allow local businesses to connect in a more authentic, entertaining and forward-thinking way.

"We truly believe innovation and care are required to inspire and reach out to our communities amidst these challenging times. Our marketing solutions assist businesses to reestablish a customer connection within a safe environment". Shared Mira Kopanarov, Director Marketing & Business Development at Mirable Inc. . "We are also a small local business and understand very well what it takes to pivot. We are prepared to work with everyone to find collaborative and out-of-the-box solutions."

The team at Mirable Inc. is scheduling presentations for the next few weeks and is looking forward to connecting with various businesses. Virtual Easter provides an agile solution, and Mirable Inc.'s team is ready to assist business owners in achieving their objectives.

About Mirable Inc.- Mirable Inc. is a Toronto-based marketing consultancy company. They specialize in bringing an in-house marketing department for their clients' long- and short-term strategic marketing and business goals. The team prides itself for quality, efficiency and genuine relationships with its customers. Their positive and forward-thinking leadership and a wide range of services allow them to propose flexible and economical solutions.

SOURCE Mirable Inc.

For further information: For Virtual Easter licensing and media inquiries, please contact Mira Kopanarov at [email protected] or visit www.virtualeaster.ca.