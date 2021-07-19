Brand evolves with the changing lifestyles of Canadians who want more awesome

services and experiences from one provider

TORONTO, July 19, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, Virgin Mobile Canada has officially rebranded to Virgin Plus, a new name and identity that reflects the company's evolving service offerings beyond mobility. These service offerings include internet and app-based TV service for Members in Ontario and Quebec and, for all Members across Canada, the hottest new phones, value-packed phone plans, award-winning customer service, and Member Benefits that give Members deals on food, fashion, entertainment and money-can't-buy experiences.

"Canadians want more from their service providers, and Virgin Plus is giving it to them," says Jennifer Posnikoff, Head of Brand and Marketing Communications, Virgin Plus. "Virgin Plus reflects the evolution of our brand beyond mobility to encompass mobile Internet and TV all from one provider. Plus, awesome Member Benefits and customer service."

For residents in Ontario and Quebec, Virgin Plus offers an easy way to get all their services – mobility, home Internet and TV – with one provider. Virgin Plus Members across the country will continue enjoy offerings like Sweet Pay, a payment program that allows Members to pay for their phones over the course of 24 low monthly payments. They will also experience easy account management by using the company's award-winning app, which allows Members to easily pay bills, track data usage, and seamlessly manage add-ons. And of course, Virgin Plus will also continue to provide Members with new and hot Member Benefits like food, fashion and entertainment deals; and VIP money-can't-buy experiences.

"Virgin Plus wants to meet people where they're at in their lives, and they're talking more, streaming more, playing more, and ultimately living more," says Virgin Group Founder, Richard Branson. "Virgin Plus is so much more than just a telecommunications company – it's providing Canadians with the 'plus' experience that they expect so they can live their lives to the fullest."

New awesome contest celebrates Virgin Plus

As part of the VIP money-can't-buy experiences, Virgin Plus is partnering with Virgin Radio to launch a 4-week contest nationwide. From July 19 to August 15, Virgin Radio listeners and Virgin Plus Members have a chance to win exciting weekly prizes, with the grand prize of an all-inclusive five-night stay for two at Virgin Limited Edition's Mahali Mzuri in Kenya, valued at $20,000. Virgin Plus Members will receive an exclusive bonus entry to double their chances to win by visiting benefits.virginplus.ca.

About Virgin Plus

Virgin Plus is mobile, plus internet, plus TV, plus so much more. At Virgin Plus, you're more than a customer – you're a Member. Members get everyday deals on the hottest brands in food, fashion, and travel, and chances to win VIP money-can't-buy experiences. We've got value-packed plans with tons of data, hot phones, and award-winning customer service in Canada, because the more you get out of life, the merrier. Eligible residents in Ontario and Québec can hook up with unlimited Internet to get unlimited usage with the speed you need. Plus, add the hottest live and on demand content with Virgin Plus TV to watch anytime, anywhere. Additionally, through Virgin's Plus with Purpose CSR platform and more specifically, its RE*Generation program, Virgin Plus Members can support underserved young, diverse adults in building meaningful and sustainable tech careers. Wanna hook up? Head online or call 1-888-999-2321. Get personal with Virgin Plus on Facebook , Twitter or Instagram .

Media inquiries

Janelle Lee

[email protected]

647-530-5991

SOURCE Virgin Mobile Canada

Related Links

http://www.virginmobile.ca

