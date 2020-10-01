viRepel's Antiviral Surface Protector Proven to Rapidly Destroy Coronavirus

viRepel AC is a transparent, adhesive film that can be applied to virtually any common, high-touch surface, such as; door handles, keypads, touchscreens, desks and counter tops. The revolutionary product contains antimicrobial copper (AC) and has proven in earlier tests to accelerate the destruction of many dangerous bacteria and viruses, including Influenza, E-coli, and Staphylococcus. The recent test – conducted by ImPaKT Facility, Western University's Schulich School of Medicine & Dentistry ( https://www.schulich.uwo.ca/impakt/ ) – proves viRepel AC rapidly accelerates the destruction of the Coronavirus.

"viRepel AC starts to compromise the Coronavirus on contact. After one hour, there is a 90% reduction in infectious virus. After 6 hours, the virus is 99.9999% destroyed.", says Richard Gibson, Director of Operations at ImPaKT Facility. This window of destruction is dramatically faster than on common surfaces such as stainless steel or plastic on which, according to the New England Journal of Medicine, viable Coronavirus can be detected up to 72 hours after application.

"This material is very effective in destroying the virus causing COVID-19", states Eric Arts, Ph.D., Professor, Department of Microbiology and Immunology and Executive Director of ImPaKT, "Our team at ImPaKT is quite excited to see how this product will progress to protect transmission from contact with surfaces.".

"Stores, restaurants, work environments, schools, and frankly, any high traffic or public gathering environments will benefit from applying viRepel AC over existing surfaces, particularly in high touch areas." explains viRepel's co-founder and President, Patrick Rodmell.

Given the current pandemic, viRepel AC's effects against the Coronavirus are most significant. But Rodmell asserts that the product's antiviral properties against other dangerous bacteria and viruses will deliver much broader benefits, including the potential to alleviate stress on the healthcare system.

"It's not just about protecting people from the Coronavirus", states Rodmell, "It's about addressing the bigger picture of creating environments that offer the best protection and support better health in society".

About viRepel Inc. (www.viRepel.ca)

viRepel is a Canadian-based company, marketing products and services that provide protection against bacteria and viruses. The company's flagship product – viRepel AC – recently demonstrated conclusive results in accelerating the destruction of the Coronavirus.

https://twitter.com/ViRepel

About ImPaKT Facility (https://www.schulich.uwo.ca/impakt/)

The Imaging Pathogens for Knowledge Translation (ImPaKT) Facility is a one-of-a-kind facility combining PHAC-certified containment level standards (CL2+ and CL3) with advanced in vivo imaging modalities, based out of Western University's Schulich School of Medicine & Dentistry. The ImPaKT Facility features barrier-enclosed imaging scanners and instrumentation which will allow researchers to develop tools and methods to better understand the progression of infectious diseases, identify efficacious antimicrobial agents, develop diagnostic reagents to characterize hidden reservoirs of pathogens, and for the early and accurate detection of infections.

SOURCE viRepel

For further information: Media Contacts: viRepel Inc., Birgit Kibbel, T: 1.888.viRepel (847.3735), [email protected], www.virRepel.ca, https://twitter.com/ViRepel; ImPaKT Facility, Sarah Browning, T: 1.519.871.7396, [email protected], https://www.schulich.uwo.ca/impakt/

Related Links

https://www.virepel.ca/

