VIOR GOLD CORPORATION ANNOUNCES THE COMMENCEMENT OF DRILLING AT LIGNERIS

MONTREAL, Jan. 8, 2026 /CNW/ - VIOR GOLD CORPORATION INC. ("Vior Gold Corporation" or the "Corporation") (TSXV: VIO) (OTCQB: VIORF) (FRA: VL5) is pleased to announce that drilling has commenced at its 100%-owned Ligneris Project located approximately 55 kilometres northwest of the municipality of Amos in the central part of the Abitibi Greenstone Belt, Quebec.

Highlights:

Drilling will focus on the lateral and vertical extension of historical hole 275-073 that returned 16.84 g/t Au over 8.0 metres including 39.15 g/t Au over 3.0 metres at South Zone (from SIGEOM : GM45463) and historical drill holes L-84-4 and LS-05 that respectively returned 4.92 g/t Au over 5.4 metres and 5.15 g/t Au over 5.9 metres in the North Zone (from SIGEOM : GM41991).





20,000 metres drilling program designed to target the vertical and lateral extension of the three main mineralized zones: North Zone, Central Zone and South Zone.





One rig is currently drilling the South Zone, with a second rig expected to start next week and a third rig scheduled to start in early February in the North Zone.





Mineralized zones included in the felsic volcanic belt of the Rivière Octave affected by NE-SW shear zones of the Laflamme corridor. The abundance of polymetallic sulfides, along with strong sericite, chlorite and chloritoid alterations overlain by gold enrichment associated with intense carbonatation in fault corridors supports the interpretation that mineralization at Ligneris represents a hybrid system of gold-bearing VMS overprinted by orogenic gold.





The first set of results are expected by the end of January.

Mathieu Savard, President and Chief Executive Officer of Vior Gold Corporation, commented "We are thrilled about the start of our 20,000+ metres drilling program at Ligneris. Historical exploration results have demonstrated the potential for gold-bearing VMS mineralization that returned high-grade gold and large lower-grade intervals that remained poorly tested both vertically and laterally. We are confident that our systematical drilling approach can rapidly return results and demonstrate the continuity of the mineralized system and the potential for building gold ounces."

Outlook

Vior Gold Corporation is fully financed with more than $40M in cash and equity. The Corporation's exploration budget for 2026 is C$15M with the main focus on advancing the Ligneris Project. The Corporation expects to complete the Belleterre drilling program during the first quarter of 2026. The Corporation is also actively seeking additional opportunities to complement its portfolio of projects and looks forward to providing regular updates and results.

Quality Control

Drill program design, Quality Assurance/Quality Control ("QA/QC"), and interpretation of results is performed by qualified persons employing a QA/QC program consistent with NI 43-101 and industry best practices. Standards and blanks are alternately inserted every 15 samples to adhere to strict QA/QC guidelines and protocols by the Corporation and the lab. Historical results on the Ligneris Project described in this news release are from public sources and the Qualified Person responsible for the review and approval of the technical information disclosed in this news release (see details below) has not verified the information relating to these historical results. Consequently, such information is not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the Ligneris Project.

Qualiﬁed Person

The technical content disclosed in this press release was reviewed and approved by Pascal Simard, Vice-President Exploration at Vior Gold Corporation, Qualiﬁed Person as per NI 43-101.

About Vior Gold Corporation Inc.

Vior Gold Corporation is a junior mineral exploration corporation based in the province of Quebec, Canada, whose corporate strategy is to generate, explore, and develop high-quality mineral projects in the proven and favorable mining jurisdiction of Quebec. Through the years, the Corporation's management and technical teams have demonstrated their ability to discover several world class gold deposits in Quebec.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements, other than of historical facts, that address activities, events or developments that the Corporation believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future including, without limitation, the planned exploration program on the Belleterre project, the expected positive exploration results, the timing of the exploration results, the ability of the Corporation to continue with the exploration program, the availability of the required funds to continue with the exploration program, and the approval from the Ministère des Ressources naturelles et des Forêts ("MRNF") for the request for abandonment of the two mining concessions originally ﬁled by 9293-0122 Québec Inc. (the previous owner of the two mining concessions). Forward-looking statements are generally identiﬁable by use of the words "will", "should", "continue", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "intend", "to earn", "to have', "plan" or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Corporation's ability to control or predict, that may cause the actual results of the Corporation to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, failure to meet expected, estimated or planned exploration expenditures, the possibility that future exploration results will not be consistent with the Corporation's expectations, general business and economic conditions, changes in world gold markets, sufficient labor and equipment being available, changes in laws and permitting requirements, unanticipated weather changes, title disputes and claims, environmental risks, the refusal by the MRNF to approve the request for abandonment of the two mining concessions held by the Corporation, as well as those risks identiﬁed in the Corporation's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the ﬁscal year ended June 30, 2024, and those risks set out in the Corporation's public documents ﬁled on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described and accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Although the Corporation has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Corporation does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements except as otherwise required by applicable law.

