Violet Defense's UV Disinfection Technology Proven Up to 99.99% Effective Against Coronavirus

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 13, 2020 /CNW/ -- Violet Defense, the only known manufacturer of pulsed Xenon UV disinfection devices that can be installed and operated autonomously, has announced that its technology has been independently validated to kill up to 99.99% of Human coronavirus, strain 229E, an accepted testing surrogate for the SARS-COV-2 virus, at a distance of 2 meters.

"Our goal as a company has always been to help protect the everyday places where people live, work, and play by providing clinical level disinfection from harmful germs at a cost-effective price point. This is more important than ever during this pandemic, as we try to find safe ways to return some normalcy to our society," said Terrance Berland, Chairman and CEO of Violet Defense.

This latest testing on the S.A.G.E. UV Micro unit is coupled with previous clinical testing that showed Violet Defense's technology could kill up to 99.9% of other risky bacteria and viruses, including Norovirus, MRSA, E. coli, and C. diff.

"This latest testing validates that our S.A.G.E. UV Micro is one of the most powerful and effective UV products on the market today given its size (smaller than a textbook) and price point (less than $1 per disinfection cycle)," added Berland.

Violet Defense's technology has far-reaching applications and has already been used to protect the player areas for the NBA's Orlando Magic as well as in mass transit, convention centers, ambulances, schools, hotels, law enforcement, and even in robotic devices.

During a typical operating cycle, the S.A.G.E. UV Micro unit can effectively disinfect both the air and surfaces in an area up to 10' x 10', with its larger counterpart, the S.A.G.E. UV Whole Room Unit, disinfecting up to 15' x 15' in spaces with overlapping units. While environmental disinfection should be used in conjunction with other CDC-recommended protocols such as wearing PPE and frequent hand washing, UV disinfection can play a very critical role in helping prevent the spread of harmful pathogens, including the coronavirus.

Violet Defense uses UV disinfection to protect everyday spaces from harmful pathogens by killing up to 99.9% of bacteria and viruses, including E. coli, Salmonella, MRSA, C. diff., Norovirus, C. auris, and Coronavirus. Violet Defense's technology is the only known Pulsed Xenon solution that can be installed into a room full-time, creating a continuous way to address disinfection needs of all types of settings. For more information, visit www.violetdefense.com or follow us on Facebook (@violetdefense) or LinkedIn (@violetdefensetechnology).

