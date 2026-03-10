VIMALIFE OPENS IN LESLIEVILLE, BRINGING AN ALL IN ONE-MEMBERSHIP FITNESS CLUB TO TORONTO'S EAST END

Leslieville has long been known for its sense of community, independent spirit, local businesses, and walkable lifestyle. As the neighborhood continues to grow, so does demand for a fitness space that matches the way people actually live with busy schedules, high standards, and a desire to feel connected. VIMALIFE was built with that in mind.

A different kind of club, designed around consistency; VIMALIFE is intentionally membership-only. The goal is not volume, it is experience. From the moment members arrive, the space is designed to feel elevated and welcoming, with an environment that supports both progress and attentive service. It is a club where strength training and studio programming work together, so members can build a routine they can actually sustain. VIMALIFE is built around a simple promise: members should feel supported, recognized, and excited to return.

Rather than positioning fitness as a quick fix, VIMALIFE's approach is grounded in long-term habit building: thoughtfully scheduled classes, instructors that are industry leaders, a high-quality training floor, and an atmosphere that makes coming back feel easy.

"Leslieville deserves something elevated but still grounded in the community. We wanted to build a club where training is intentional, where the atmosphere helps you stay consistent, and where you walk in and feel taken care of. This is not just a gym opening, it's a new home base for wellness in the east end." - Marie-Pier Lalancette, Partner at VIMALIFE

What VIMALIFE Offers:

VIMALIFE brings together training and studio programming under one roof, with a focus on quality, intention, and member care.

A premium strength and training environment built for real progression.

200+ monthly boutique-style studio classes that balance performance and recovery, including strength and conditioning, Pilates-inspired formats, yoga, barre-style programming, and more.

A hospitality-driven member experience designed to feel personal, calm, and consistent.

A community-forward focus that prioritizes local connection through partnerships and events.

To learn more, explore membership options, or book a complimentary Guest Experience, visit https://www.vimalife.ca/

SOURCE VIMALIFE

Media Contact: Jefre Nicholls, [email protected], 416-707-2568