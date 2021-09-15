Village Farms International Unveils New Corporate Branding and Launches New Website Embodying Evolution to an International, Plant-Based, Consumer Products Company

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 15, 2021 /CNW/ - Village Farms International, Inc. ("Village Farms" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: VFF) (TSX: VFF) today unveiled new corporate branding and launched its new corporate website at www.villagefarms.com.

Village Farms' new corporate branding embodies the Company's evolution over the last four years to a vertically integrated plant-based consumer products company, targeting high-growth, large-market opportunities in North America and around the world, with a specific focus on cannabinoids and related health products.

Village Farms is building a family of brands that improve life's journey for the wellbeing of humankind, and the earth on which we live. While each has its own products and approach, they are united by shared core values: integrity, fairness, quality, inclusion, sustainability and hard work – all of which are underpinned by an unwavering desire to do what's right.

The Company's new corporate branding is anchored by the mantra "Good, for All™", which is an expression of Village Farm's unrelenting commitment to its customers, consumers, partners, employees, shareholders and other stakeholders to act with responsibility and resourcefulness, with a respect for people and the planet. It also represents Village Farms' commitment to continued leadership and innovation in sustainable agriculture practices and use of alternative renewable sources of energy.

"We are thrilled to share our new corporate branding, logo and website with the world," said, Michael DeGiglio, CEO, Village Farms. "Our new branding reflects the transformation of our Company over the last four years to a family of brands as we have leveraged our deep institutional knowledge and extensive capabilities gained over three decades, in combination with unmatched Controlled Environment Agriculture assets, to build on our proud heritage in the produce business through significant new opportunities in cannabis, CBD and related products."

Mr. DeGiglio added, "As much as our new branding reflects who we are today, it also encapsulates our plans for the future. We are executing on an aggressive growth strategy to deliver durable shareholder value throughout the near-, medium- and long-terms – one that has already seen our sales1 nearly double since 2017. But as proud as I am about all that we have accomplished in the last four years, as a shareholder I have never been more optimistic about, or confident in, our ability to continue to positively contribute to people and our planet, while at the same time creating a dynamic and workplace for employees to grow and thrive, and creating durable value for our shareholders. Our new corporate brand and website reflect this optimism and confidence."

As part of the new website launch, Village Farms also unveiled an updated investor presentation, which is available in the Investor Relations section of the website.

1. Annualized run rate Q3 2021 sales.

About Village Farms International, Inc.

Village Farms leverages decades of experience as a large-scale, Controlled Environment Agriculture-based, vertically integrated supplier for high-value, high-growth plant-based Consumer Packaged Goods. Village Farms has a strong foundation as a leading fresh produce supplier to grocery and large-format retailers throughout the US and Canada, along with new high-growth opportunities in the cannabis and CBD categories in North America and selected markets internationally.

In Canada, the Company's wholly-owned Canadian subsidiary, Pure Sunfarms, is one of the single largest cannabis operations in the world, the lowest-cost greenhouse producer and one of the best-selling brands.

In the US, wholly owned Balanced Health Botanicals is one of the leading CBD brands and e-commerce platforms in the country.

Subject to compliance with all applicable US federal and state laws and stock exchange rules, Village Farms plans to enter the US high-THC cannabis market via multiple strategies, leveraging one of the largest greenhouse operations in the country (more than 5.5 million square feet in West Texas), as well as the operational and product expertise gained through Pure Sunfarms' cannabis success in Canada.

Internationally, Village Farms is targeting selected, nascent, legal cannabis and CBD opportunities with significant medium- and long-term potential, with an initial focus on the Asia-Pacific region and Europe.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, (the "Securities Act") and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), and is subject to the safe harbor created by those sections. This press release also contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities law. Forward-looking information can be identified by such terms as "outlook", "may", "might", "will", "could", "should", "would", "occur", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "try", "estimate", "predict", "potential", "continue", "likely", "schedule", "objectives", or the negative or grammatical variation thereof or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. The forward-looking statements in this press release are subject to risks that may include, but are not limited to Company's expansion plans, expectations regarding cannabis and CBD categories and opportunities in North America and selected markets internationally, including the Asia-Pacific region and Europe, the retail CBD and high-THC cannabis markets, the legal and regulatory status of the cannabis and the CBD business; risks relating to obtaining additional financing, dependence upon credit facilities, profitability, product pricing, cannabis, hemp and agricultural businesses, risks relating to the leveraging our greenhouses to cannabis and the ongoing and developing COVID-19 pandemic and tax risks. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on factors and assumptions about future events and financial trends that it believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon assumptions that management believes are reasonable based on information currently available to management, there can be no assurance that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, that may cause the Company's or the industry's actual results, performance, achievements, prospects and opportunities in future periods to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the factors contained in the Company's filings with securities regulators available on SEDAR and EDGAR. When relying on forward-looking statements to make decisions, the Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on these statements, as forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties and should not be read as guarantees of future results, performance, achievements, prospects and opportunities. The forward-looking statements made in this press release relate only to events or information as of the date on which the statements are made in this press release. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

