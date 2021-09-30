Village Farms International to Participate in A.G.P. Virtual Fall Consumer Cannabis Conference on October 5

– Pure Sunfarms' President and CEO, Mandesh Dosanjh, to Participate on Canadian Cannabis Innovation and Growth Panel –

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 30, 2021 /CNW/ - Village Farms International, Inc. ("Village Farms" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: VFF) (TSX: VFF) today announced the Company will participate in the A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners Virtual Fall Consumer Cannabis Conference. As part of the conference, Mandesh Dosanjh, President and Chief Executive Officer of Village Farms' wholly owned Canadian cannabis subsidiary, Pure Sunfarms, will participate on a panel entitled Canadian Cannabis & the Role of Innovation to Drive Growth on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. ET.

A live webcast of the panel discussion will be available to the public on Village Farms' website (www.villagefarms.com) in the Investors section under the Presentations & Events tab. The webcast presentation will be archived and available for 90 days on the Company's website.

About Village Farms International, Inc.

Village Farms leverages decades of experience as a large-scale, Controlled Environment Agriculture-based, vertically integrated supplier for high-value, high-growth plant-based Consumer Packaged Goods, with a strong foundation as a leading fresh produce supplier to grocery and large-format retailers throughout the US and Canada, along with new high-growth opportunities in the cannabis and CBD categories in North America and selected markets internationally.

In Canada, the Company's wholly-owned Canadian subsidiary, Pure Sunfarms, is one of the single largest cannabis operations in the world, the lowest-cost greenhouse producer and one of the best-selling brands.

In the US, wholly owned Balanced Health Botanicals is one of the leading CBD brands and e-commerce platforms in the country. Subject to compliance with all applicable US federal and state laws and stock exchange rules, Village Farms plans to enter the US high-THC cannabis market via multiple strategies, leveraging one of the largest greenhouse operations in the country (more than 5.5 million square feet in West Texas), as well as the operational and product expertise gained through Pure Sunfarms' cannabis success in Canada.

Internationally, Village Farms is targeting selected, nascent, legal cannabis and CBD opportunities with significant medium- and long-term potential, with an initial focus on the Asia-Pacific region and Europe.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

