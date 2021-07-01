Village Farms International's Pure Sunfarms Receives Cannabis Cultivation License Amendment for Delta 2 Greenhouse, Increasing Production Capacity by 50%

– Pure Sunfarms Expects to Begin Planting First Half of Delta 2 Facility in September of This Year with Second Half Targeted to Begin Production in 2022 –

VANCOUVER, BC, July 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Village Farms International, Inc. (the "Company" or "Village Farms") (TSX: VFF) (NASDAQ: VFF) today announced its wholly owned subsidiary, Pure Sunfarms, Canada's premiere cannabis cultivator and brand, has received from Health Canada an amendment to the cultivation license (the "License Amendment") for its 1.1 million square foot Delta 2 greenhouse facility (the adjacent facility to its Delta 3 facility), permitting Pure Sunfarms to cultivate cannabis immediately in the half of the Delta 2 facility for which conversion to cannabis production has been completed. Under the License Amendment, Pure Sunfarms is also permitted to begin cannabis production in the remaining half of the Delta 2 facility when conversion of that half of facility for cannabis production has been completed.

The amendment to the Delta 2 cultivation license immediately increases Pure Sunfarms' total cultivation capacity to 1.65 million square feet, all of which is at a single location in Delta, British Columbia. Pure Sunfarms expects to begin planting in the completed half of the Delta 2 facility in September of this year, with the first harvest expected in November of this year. Pure Sunfarms expects to further increase its cultivation capacity to 2.2 million square feet during the second half of 2022 upon completion of the conversion of the remaining half of the Delta 2 facility for cannabis production.

"As many licensed producers in Canada scale back operations, we are proud and excited to be significantly expanding production to meet the expected continued growth in Pure Sunfarms' retail branded sales, driven by Pure Sunfarms' leading brand market share in dried flower against the backdrop of the overall growth in the Canadian market, as well as additional opportunities that we are pursuing both within Canada and in international markets," said Michael DeGiglio, CEO, Village Farms. "Pure Sunfarms has delivered three consecutive quarters of 20 percent or greater growth in retail branded sales, and during the first two months of the second quarter of 2021 was once again the top-selling brand of dried cannabis in Canada's largest provincial market, as it has been in every quarter since it launched its retail branded products in the fourth quarter of 20191."

Mr. DeGiglio added, "With this expansion, we expect to benefit from additional economies of scale and other efficiencies that will further support our unique ability to not only offer premium quality cannabis products at an everyday price but to do so while consistently generating profitability. As it has done with the existing Delta 3 facility, which is currently operating at full production, Pure Sunfarms will prudently deploy Delta 2's production capacity to meet sales demand while continuing to effectively manage inventory levels."

1. Market share performance cited has been calculated by Pure Sunfarms from sales information provided by Ontario Cannabis Store.

About Village Farms International, Inc.

Village Farms is one of the largest and longest-operating greenhouse growers in North America. The Company leverages decades of experience in large-scale, low-cost intensive agriculture as a vertically integrated produce supplier to pursue high-value, high-growth plant-based Consumer Packaged Goods opportunities in cannabis and CBD in North America and select markets internationally.

The Company's wholly owned Canadian subsidiary, British-Columbia-based Pure Sunfarms is currently one of the single largest cannabis operations in the world, one of the lowest-cost greenhouse producers and one of the best-selling brands in Canada.

In the U.S., subject to compliance with all applicable U.S. federal and state laws, Village Farms is pursuing a strategy to become a leading developer and supplier of branded and white-labeled CBD products targeting major retailers and consumer packaged goods companies. Village Farms has one of the largest greenhouse operations in the country and is strategically positioned to utilize its agricultural experience and Pure Sunfarms' operational and product expertise, to pursue potential high-THC cannabis opportunities as legally permitted to do so.

Internationally, Village Farms evaluates and targets select, nascent, legal cannabis and CBD opportunities with significant long-term potential, with an initial focus on the Asia-Pacific region through its investment in Australia-based Altum International.

