Vikram Handa Launches Ontario Liberal Leadership Campaign with Bold Vision for Ontario

TORONTO, July 31, 2026 /CNW/ -- Housing advocate and social impact leader Vikram Handa today officially launched his campaign for Leader of the Ontario Liberal Party, calling for a new political coalition to take on corporate power, rebuild public services, and ensure every Ontarian can live with dignity.

Vikram Handa, Ontario Liberal Leadership Candidate

Handa enters the race with one of the most comprehensive policy platforms of any leadership candidate, centred on the belief that housing, healthcare, education and good work are rights, not privileges reserved for those who can afford them. Drawing on more than a decade of leadership in Ontario's accessible housing sector, Handa said his experience working directly with people struggling to find and keep housing shaped his vision for government.

"For decades we've been told that if we privatize more, deregulate more and leave essential services to the market, prosperity will trickle down. Instead, housing became an investment strategy, healthcare became a business opportunity, education became a source of lifelong debt and work became more insecure."

"Ontario has been governed in the interests of those who already have the most wealth and power while ordinary people are asked to settle for less," said Handa. "People are paying more for rent, groceries and transportation while billionaires, private healthcare corporations and developers continue to profit. It doesn't have to be this way."

The son of a father who immigrated from India and a mother with roots in rural Ontario, Handa said his campaign is bringing together workers, tenants, students, farmers, seniors, professionals, entrepreneurs and communities across Ontario around a shared belief that everyone deserves economic security and a fair chance to succeed.

A graduate of the University of Toronto, Sorbonne University, McMaster University and the University of British Columbia Faculty of Law, Handa has spent more than a decade working in Ontario's housing sector, where he witnessed firsthand the consequences of rising inequality and the erosion of public investment. His work in constitutional law, human rights and community leadership has reinforced his belief that governments have a responsibility to expand opportunity, strengthen democracy and build an economy that works for everyone.

Learn more: www.vik4ontario.ca

SOURCE Vik4Ontario

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