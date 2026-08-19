Viewpoint Global Multi-Asset Trust and Viewpoint Enhanced Global Multi-Asset Trust Announce Changes in Investment Risk Classification

CALGARY, AB, Aug. 19, 2026 /CNW/ -- Viewpoint Investment Partners Corporation, the manager of Viewpoint Global Multi-Asset Trust ("VMA") and Viewpoint Enhanced Global Multi-Asset Trust ("VEMA," and collectively, the "Funds"), today announced changes to the investment risk classifications of certain series of the Funds.

Effective August 19, 2026, the investment risk classification of VMA Class A, Series F-USD will change from "Medium" to "Low to Medium," and the investment risk classification of VEMA Class A, Series F will change from "Medium" to "Medium to High." The investment risk classifications of the Funds' other series will remain unchanged.

The changes result from the Manager's annual review of the applicable series in accordance with the investment risk classification methodology prescribed by the Canadian Securities Administrators. The changes do not reflect any changes to the investment objectives or strategies of either Fund.

Amended Fund Facts and an amendment to the simplified prospectus reflecting the revised investment risk classifications will be filed on SEDAR+ and made available on the Funds' designated website at www.viewpointinvestment.ca.

Key Details:

Fund Name Viewpoint Global Multi-Asset Trust Viewpoint Enhanced Global Multi-Asset Trust Affected Series Class A, Series F-USD (VWP209) Class A, Series F (VWP308) Previous Risk Classification Medium Medium New Risk Classification Low to Medium Medium to High Effective Date August 19, 2026 August 19, 2026 Reason for Change The updated calculation uses the available performance history of the Fund's USD-denominated classes and reference-index returns measured in U.S. dollars. This resulted in a lower measure of historical volatility under the prescribed methodology. The Fund's calculated 10-year historical volatility crossed the applicable threshold after an older period of comparatively low volatility rolled out of the 10-year measurement period.

What This Means for Investors

Neither change reflects any change to how the Funds are managed. Investment objectives, investment strategies, portfolio management and the management team are unchanged.

For VEMA Class A, Series F, the classification moved up because the ten-year measurement window rolled forward. A comparatively low-volatility period has fallen outside the window, which lifted the calculated ten-year standard deviation above the threshold for the "Medium to High" category. The increase results principally from the change in measurement period.

For VMA Class A, Series F-USD, the classification moved down because the Manager revised how the series' ten-year return history is constructed. The prior calculation built that history by converting the Canadian dollar series at daily exchange rates. The revised calculation uses the return history of the Fund's U.S. dollar classes together with reference-index returns measured in U.S. dollars. This is a change to how the figure is calculated rather than to the series itself.

Risk classifications are based on ten years of historical volatility under a standardized methodology prescribed by the Canadian Securities Administrators. They describe how a series has behaved in the past and are not a prediction of future volatility or of the likelihood of loss.

Additional Information

Investors are encouraged to review the Funds' updated Fund Facts documents and other disclosure materials, which will be available on Viewpoint Investment Partners Corporation's website at www.viewpointinvestment.ca and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Viewpoint Investment Partners Corporation

Viewpoint Investment Partners Corporation is a Calgary-based investment manager that develops systematic, rules-based investment strategies across global markets. Additional information is available at www.viewpointinvestment.ca.

SOURCE Viewpoint Investment Partners

For questions or more information, please contact: Scott Smith, CFA, Chief Investment Officer, Viewpoint Investment Partners Corporation, Phone: (403) 462-7878, Email: [email protected]