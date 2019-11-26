View from the C-Suite: Regan Davis, President & Chief Executive Officer, STEP Energy Services Ltd., tells his company's story. Filmed on October 19, 2019

The View from the C-Suite video interview series highlights the unique perspectives of listed companies on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange. Videos provide insight into how company executives think in the current business environment. To see the latest View from the C-Suite videos visit www.tmxmoney.com/en/news/csuite.html)

STEP Energy Services Ltd. is an oilfield service company that provides stand-alone and fully integrated fracturing, coiled tubing and wireline solutions. Our combination of modern equipment along with our commitment to safety and quality execution has differentiated STEP in plays where wells are deeper, have longer laterals and higher pressures.

Founded in 2011 as a specialized deep capacity coiled tubing company, STEP now provides an integrated solution for deep capacity coiled tubing services and fracturing to exploration and production ("E&P") companies in Canada and the U.S. Our Canadian integrated services are focused in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin ("WCSB"), while in the U.S., our fracturing and coiled tubing services are focused in the Permian and Eagle Ford in Texas, the Haynesville in Louisiana and the SCOOP/STACK in Oklahoma.

