View from the C-Suite: David Humphreys, VP of Operations, Birchcliff Energy Ltd., tells his company's story. Filmed on October 19, 2019

About Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSX: BIR)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. is a Calgary, Alberta based intermediate oil and gas company that explores for, develops and produces natural gas, light oil and natural gas liquids. All of Birchcliff's operations are concentrated in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta, which is considered by management to be one of the most desirable natural gas and light oil drilling areas in North America.

Birchcliff's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol BIR and are included in the S&P/TSX Composite Index. Birchcliff's Series A and Series C Preferred Shares are listed for trading on the TSX under the symbols BIR.PR.A and BIR.PR.C, respectively. Birchcliff is considered an intermediate oil and natural gas producer.

About TMX Group (TSX: X)

TMX Group's key subsidiaries operate cash and derivative markets and clearinghouses for multiple asset classes including equities and fixed income. Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, Trayport and other TMX Group companies provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London, Beijing and Singapore. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup.

SOURCE TMX Group Limited