View from the C-Suite: Ana Cabral-Gardner, Chief Strategy Officer, Sigma Lithium Resources Corporation, tells her company's story. Filmed on October 2, 2019

About Sigma Lithium Resources Corporation (TSXV: SGMA)

Sigma Lithium Corporation is a Canadian mining company focused on advancing its principal lithium deposits at its Grota do Cirilo Project in Brazil. Sigma commissioned its pilot plant and has commenced the production of battery-grade spodumene concentrate from its high-quality deposits. Sigma's corporate mission is to execute its strategy while embracing environmental, social, safety and governance principles. The company is on track to become an ultra-high-quality lithium concentrate supplier to the electrical vehicle and energy storage battery industry worldwide.

Sigma shareholders include some of the largest ESG- (environmental, sustainability, governance) focused institutional investors in the world. Sigma plans to start construction of a commercial-scale lithium concentration plant in 2020, becoming a fully operational sustainable lithium producer in 2021. Sigma, through its subsidiaries, has 27 mineral rights in four properties spread over 191 km2 which includes nine historical lithium mines. The Grota do Cirilo property, Sigma's primary focus, includes 10 mining concessions (mining production authorizations).

Sigma has a NI 43-101 technical report on the Grota do Cirilo property prepared by SGS, which includes estimated Measured and Indicated Mineral Resource of approximately 46 million tonnes at an average grade of 1.42% Li2O. The technical report also includes estimated Inferred Resources of 6.64 million tonnes at an average grade of 1.46% Li2O and further notes the potential for significant resource expansion. For further information please visit the Company website at http://www.sigmalithiumresources.com

