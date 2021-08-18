Videotron Cancels Long-Distance Charges for Calls to Haiti and Afghanistan

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 18, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - In line with its commitment to the community, Videotron is suspending long-distance charges for calls from Canada to Haiti and Afghanistan, effective immediately and until September 15, 2021, to allow customers to reach family and loved ones in those countries without having to worry about tolls.

The charges will be automatically cancelled for all residential, business and mobile accounts. Customers do not need to contact Videotron before placing a call to Haiti or Afghanistan.

Videotron, a wholly owned subsidiary of Quebecor Media Inc., is an integrated communications company engaged in television, entertainment, Internet access, wireline telephone and mobile telephone services. Videotron is a leader in new technologies with its Helix home entertainment and management platform. As of June 30, 2021, Videotron was serving 1,441,400 cable television customers and 466,600 subscribers to its Club illico video streaming service. Videotron is also the Québec leader in high-speed Internet access, with 1,810,200 subscribers as of June 30, 2021. As of the same date, Videotron had 1,530,400 subscriber connections to its mobile telephone service and was providing wireline telephone service to 872,400 Québec households and organizations. Videotron has ranked as Québec's most respected telecommunications company every year for the past 16 years.

