VideoEngager Partners with Five9 to Enhance Customer Experiences with Groundbreaking Visual Sentiment Analysis Technology

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 21, 2024 /CNW/ - VideoEngager, a leading innovator in secure video engagement solutions, today announced its partnership with Five9, the intelligent CX platform provider to revolutionize customer interactions by integrating VideoEngager's state-of-the-art video technology with Five9's industry-leading customer experience platform.

As part of this partnership, VideoEngager is excited to unveil its new functionality: Visual Sentiment Analysis. This cutting-edge feature harnesses advanced AI algorithms to analyze the visual cues and expressions of customers during video interactions. With Visual Sentiment Analysis, businesses can gain insightful understanding into customer emotions and sentiment, allowing for more personalized and effective engagement strategies.

"We are thrilled to partner with Five9 to bring a new dimension to customer engagement," said Val Babajov, CEO of VideoEngager. "Our Visual Sentiment Analysis technology empowers businesses to understand their customers on a deeper level, enabling them to tailor interactions and improve customer satisfaction significantly."

The integration will enable Five9 users to incorporate real-time visual sentiment analysis into their customer support and sales strategies, providing agents with immediate insights into customer moods and reactions during video calls. This level of understanding can facilitate a more empathetic and informed approach to customer service, ultimately enhancing the customer experience.

