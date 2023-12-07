VIDA to invest in Bruza Sawmill in Hjältevad, Sweden

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 7, 2023 /CNW/ - VIDA AB, owned 70% by Canfor Corporation (TSX: CFP), announced today that it will invest approximately 700 million SEK (CAD$85 million) at its Bruza Sawmill in Hjältevad, expanding production from 175 million board feet to 240 million board feet. This major investment includes a new high-capacity planing mill equipped with the latest technology, a new boiler, wood drying kilns and warehouse.

"I'm very happy that we've made this decision to increase our capacity in eastern Småland, together with our sawmills in Vimmerby and Mörlunda. This investment clearly demonstrates that we believe in wood as the material of the future, and in Hjältevad as a place to grow our business," said Måns Johansson, CEO of Vida AB and President, Canfor Europe.

Construction of the planing mill, which is being designed to efficiently process lumber for all of Vida's markets, will commence in spring 2024 and is expected to be in full production in 2026. Due to the increased capacity, Vida will grow its Bruza team as it introduces a second production shift. The planing mill will be supplied by C Gunnarssons Verkstads AB from Vislanda, Sweden which has been supplying the European sawmill industry for over 60 years.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. Words such as "expects", "anticipates", "projects", "intends", "plans", "will", "believes", "seeks", "estimates", "should", "may", "could", and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and actual events or results may differ materially. There are many factors that could cause such actual events or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements to differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by such statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and Canfor assumes no obligation to update such information to reflect later events or developments, except as required by law.

About Canfor Corporation

Canfor is a global leader in the manufacturing of high-value low-carbon forest products including dimension and specialty lumber, engineered wood products, pulp and paper, wood pellets and green energy. Proudly headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canfor produces renewable products from sustainably managed forests, at more than 55 facilities across its diversified operating platform in Canada, the United States and Europe. The Company has a 70% stake in Vida AB, Sweden's largest privately owned sawmill company and also owns a 54.8% interest in Canfor Pulp Products Inc. Canfor shares are traded on The Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol CFP. For more information visit canfor.com.

SOURCE Canfor Corp

For further information: Media Contact: Rosemary Silva, Senior Advisor, External Relations, (604) 661-5225, [email protected]; Investor Contact: Pat Elliott, CFO and SVP, Sustainability, (604) 661-5441, [email protected]; Dan Barwin, Director, Corporate Finance, (604) 661-5390, [email protected]