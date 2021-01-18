Victory Metals Announces Closing of Second and Final Tranche of Private Placement with Lead Order from Crescat Capital

/THIS PRESS RELEASE IS NOT INTENDED FOR RELEASE OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 18, 2021 /CNW/ - Victory Metals Inc. (TSX-V: VMX) ("Victory" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that on January 15, 2021, further to its news releases in December 2020, it closed, subject to final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V"), the second and final tranche of its non-brokered private placement financing (the "Private Placement") of subscription receipts of Victory ("Subscription Receipts"). In connection with the second and final tranche of the Private Placement, Victory issued 5,237,200 Subscription Receipts at a price of $0.55 per Subscription Receipt (the ("Subscription Price") for gross proceeds of $2,880,460. Together with the first tranche of the Private Placement, Victory issued an aggregate of 32,806,902 Subscription Receipts for aggregate gross proceeds of $18,043,796.10.

Highlights:

Victory originally announced on December 7, 2020 , that it intended to complete the Private Placement for a minimum of $8 million .

, that it intended to complete the Private Placement for a minimum of . Victory announced on December 22, 2020 , an increase in the size of the Private Placement to approximately $17.5 million to accommodate significant excess demand.

, an increase in the size of the Private Placement to approximately to accommodate significant excess demand. The first tranche of $15,163,336 in gross proceeds closed on December 23, 2020 .

in gross proceeds closed on . The second tranche has now closed with Crescat Capital LLC, a Denver -based hedge fund, providing the lead order.

Financing Summary:

The completion of the Private Placement by Victory represents the satisfaction of one closing condition to the previously announced a merger of equals transaction (the "Merger") between Victory and Nevada King Mining Ltd. ("Nevada King") under which Victory will acquire all the issued and outstanding shares of Nevada King for common shares of Victory (the "Victory Shares").

The proceeds of the Private Placement will be used to advance Victory's development and exploration stage assets and for other general corporate purposes.

The Subscription Receipts were issued pursuant to a subscription receipt agreement entered into between Victory and Alliance Trust Company, the subscription receipt agent, dated December 23, 2020. Each Subscription Receipt entitles the holder to receive one post-Merger Victory Share immediately after closing of the Merger, subject to other standard conditions, without further action on the part of the holder and without payment of additional consideration. The Subscription Receipts issued pursuant to the second and final tranche of the Private Placement, and the underlying Victory Shares issuable upon conversion thereof, are subject to a hold period under applicable Canadian securities law expiring on May 16, 2021.

In connection with the Private Placement as a whole, cash finder's fees in an aggregate amount of $662,487.53 were paid to certain finders on a portion of the Private Placement, subject to compliance with TSX-V policies and applicable securities legislation, are applicable.

The completion of the Merger, and the automatic conversion of the Subscription Receipts thereafter, remains subject to customary closing conditions including approval of the TSX-V, shareholders, and the court. The proceeds of the Private Placement will be held in escrow pending the completion of the Merger. Victory expects to complete the Merger in the first quarter of 2021. If the Merger is not completed before April 16, 2021, the Subscription Receipts will be deemed to be cancelled and the holders of Subscription Receipts will receive a cash amount equal to the aggregate Subscription Price of their Subscription Receipts and any interest that was earned on the Subscription Price.

The securities offered have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any State in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Please see the Company's website at www.victorymetals.ca.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of

VICTORY METALS INC.

Paul Matysek

Executive Chairman and Director

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward Looking Information

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, without limitation, statements relating the future operations and activities of Victory, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible", and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could", or" should" occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements in this news release relate to, among other things, statements relating to the use of proceeds of the Private Placement, final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, the conversion of the Subscription Receipts, the terms of the Merger, Victory's operations following the Merger and the completion of the Merger. Actual future results may differ materially. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by Victory, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and the parties have made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation, Victory's failure to complete the Merger, the failure or Victory shareholders or Nevada King shareholders to approve the Merger, the failure of the TSX-V to approve the Merger and the Private Placement and management's discretion to reallocate the use of proceeds. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release concerning these items. Victory does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Victory Metals Inc

For further information: Collin Kettell at [email protected] or (301) 744-8744

Related Links

http://www.victorymetals.ca

