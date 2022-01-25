VICTORY CAPITAL AND ACAPULCO GOLD ANNOUNCE PASSING OF DAVID JONES, DIRECTOR OF ACAPUCLO GOLD

TORONTO, Jan. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - Victory Capital Corp. (TSXV: VIC.P) (the "Company" or "Victory"), announces with great sadness the passing of David Jones, co-founder of Acapulco Gold Corp. ("Acapulco"), the target company of the proposed qualifying transaction with the Company (the "Transaction"), and a proposed director and member of the geological team of the anticipated listed issuer.

The Company's and Acapulco's thoughts are with David's family at this difficult time.

Further to the Company's news releases dated, February 8, 2021, August 6, 2021, October 14 2021, November 9, 2021, and December 9, 2021 with respect to the Transaction, Acapulco and Victory expect to constructively work with David's estate towards the completion of the proposed Transaction.

About Victory Capital Corp.

Victory is a capital pool company created pursuant to the policies of the Exchange. It does not own any assets, other than cash or cash equivalents and its rights under the merger agreement for the Proposed Transaction. The principal business of Victory is to identify and evaluate opportunities for the acquisition of an interest in assets or businesses and, once identified and evaluated, to negotiate an acquisition or participation subject to acceptance by the Exchange so as to complete a Qualifying Transaction in accordance with the policies of the Exchange.

