VICTORINOX AND JBS FOODS CANADA FORM STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP

TWO INDUSTRY LEADERS UNITE TO ADVANCE OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE AND YIELD OPTIMIZATION

MONROE, Conn., May 27, 2026 /CNW/ -- Victorinox, maker of the original Swiss Army Knife™, announces today the formation of a strategic partnership with JBS Foods Canada, a leading global food company. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for both organizations as they align to strengthen plant-level support, streamline supply-chain performance and forge innovation in tools designed for meat production operations.

As part of the agreement, Victorinox and JBS Foods Canada will enter into a direct purchasing relationship and further collaborate on new product development tailored to the evolving needs of modern food processing facilities.

"Partnering with JBS Foods Canada is the logical next step in terms of product development and maximizing the lifetime value of each and every knife," said Ulrich Wohn, President of Victorinox North America. "To collaborate with a global industry leader and execute our high level of service, logistics, and inventory management at the individual plant level, all in service to deliver an even greater value to JBS Foods Canada, is a unique opportunity to maximize these efficiencies."

JBS Foods Canada will be supported by Victorinox's Canadian based distribution hub, capable of supporting consistent inventory, rapid delivery and highly responsive service. With full ownership of its supply chain, the company can provide tailored support to meet the very precise needs of every plant within the JBS Foods Canada network.

"Partnering with Victorinox marks an important step forward in our commitment to operational excellence and long‑term value creation here in Canada," said Jerson Do Nascimento Jr., JBS Global Chief Procurement Officer. "This collaboration brings together two companies that share a deep dedication to quality and innovation. By combining our expertise, we're strengthening our ability to deliver best‑in‑class tools designed to help maximize efficiency across our Canadian operations."

The partnership will focus on continued support at the individual plant level and ongoing refinement of product design to meet emerging operational needs.

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ABOUT VICTORINOX

140+ YEARS OF BEING BEST PREPARED.

The origins of Victorinox date back to 1884, when Karl Elsener opened a knifemaking workshop in a village in central Switzerland. Elsener delivered his first soldier's knife to the Swiss Army in 1891. Six years later, he created the Swiss Officer's and Sports Knife – now known as the original Swiss Army Knife™ – which would lay the foundation for a thriving global company.

Victorinox is now a fourth-generation family business operating in over 120 countries. In addition to its iconic pocket knives, Victorinox produces premium household and professional knives, watches and travel gear. Victorinox products embody the brand and ensure consumers are best prepared for everyday challenges by offering smart and masterful solutions. The enterprising spirit of the founder and a commitment to strong, values-based corporate governance live on until today.

ABOUT JBS FOODS CANADA

JBS Foods Canada is one of the country's largest beef processors, supplying high‑quality Canadian beef products to customers in more than 20 countries. For over 60 years, the company has produced a wide range of fresh, further‑processed, and value‑added foods, supported by operations headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. Its Canadian facilities--including major beef processing operations and additional fresh meat and seafood production sites--serve leading retailers, foodservice partners, and global markets.

SOURCE Victorinox