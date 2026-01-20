Victoria Park Medispa Enters Western Canada With Acquisition of PHI Medical Aesthetics

MONTREAL, Jan. 20, 2026 /CNW/ - Victoria Park Medispa, one of Canada's leading medical aesthetics platforms, today announced the acquisition of PHI Medical Aesthetics, marking its first entry into Alberta and the western provinces. The transaction represents the beginning of a broader expansion strategy to bring Victoria Park's established platform to Western Canada. This move follows closely on the heels of the flagship clinic opening in Toronto in October 2025, further supporting Victoria Park's ongoing strategy to establish a dominant presence in the medical aesthetics industry across Canada.

Founded in Calgary by Lisa Iverson and Jodie Tilley, PHI Medical Aesthetics is a premier injectables-focused clinic known for expert clinical care and natural-looking results. Since opening Calgary's first dedicated injectables clinic more than six years ago, PHI has grown into a trusted destination for advanced non-surgical aesthetic services, with clinics in Marda Loop and Mahogany.

Lisa Iverson, Master Nurse and Clinical Director, and Jodie Tilley, Director of Operations, bring more than 30 years of combined experience, delivering expert clinical care with a patient focused approach.

"Our decision to partner with Victoria Park was rooted in one simple priority: ensuring our patients continue to receive exceptional care while allowing us to grow thoughtfully and sustainably," said Jodie and Lisa. "This partnership enables us to maintain the same trusted team, standards, and patient experience--now with the added support of a larger organization that truly understands medical aesthetics."

"Welcoming the PHI team into the Victoria Park Medispa family represents a meaningful step in our westward expansion and strengthens our presence across Canada," said Darren Yaphe, CEO of Victoria Park Medispa. "Lisa, Jodie, and the entire PHI team reflect the clinical excellence, patient focus, and trusted community reputation that define Victoria Park's standards. We're thrilled to support their next phase of growth while bringing our platform to Alberta."

With the addition of PHI Medical Aesthetics, Victoria Park Medispa now operates 27 clinics across Canada, furthering its mission to deliver world class medical aesthetics care from coast to coast.

For more information please visit www.vicpark.com

About Victoria Park Medispa

Voted Canada's Top Medispa by Spa Inc, Victoria Park Medispa is a fast-growing network of 27 clinics and counting, led by world-renowned National Medical Director, Dr. Andreas Nikolis, alongside board-certified plastic surgeons, dermatologists, and medical aesthetics experts. Founded in Montreal, the company has achieved significant, consistent growth over the past five years, establishing a strong foundation for national expansion, and today offers a comprehensive suite of medical aesthetics services including injectables, biostimulators, energy-based devices, skin-tightening, body contouring, rapid weight-loss solutions and advanced skincare.

For clinic owners and providers interested in joining the Victoria Park Medispa Network, inquiries can be directed to: Meaghan Zmija,Vice President, Corporate Development, [email protected]