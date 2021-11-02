Victoria man charged with criminal fraud and theft

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 2, 2021 /CNW/ - A Victoria man has been charged with criminal fraud and theft after an investigation by the British Columbia Securities Commission (BCSC).

Randolph Michael Rochefort is accused of committing five counts of fraud over $5,000 and three counts of theft over $5,000 under the Criminal Code relating to activity that allegedly took place in 2016.

Rochefort, 69, is due to make his first court appearance at Victoria Provincial Court on November 3.

The BCSC would like to thank the Victoria Police Department for assisting in this case.

