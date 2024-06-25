Viator Teams Up With Amazon Alexa to Bring 300,000+ Memorable Travel Experiences to Hotel Guests

The collaboration will help hotels expand their in-room concierge services by offering guests easy access to popular local travel experiences powered by Viator on Amazon Echo Show devices.

NEEDHAM, Mass. , June 25, 2024 /CNW/ -- Viator , the world's largest travel experiences marketplace, today announced a new collaboration with Amazon that will help global hospitality providers bring thousands of high-quality travel experiences to their guests.

Viator's 300,000+ tours, activities, and excursions have been integrated into Amazon's Alexa Smart Properties for Hospitality offering. With the Viator experience on Alexa, guests at participating properties will see popular local travel experiences displayed on an Echo Show device located in their hotel room. Using intuitive voice and touch interactions, guests can explore activities from the comfort of their rooms and easily book them using a QR code on their in-room device screen.

"Experiences are what make travel memorable. And while some like to book before their trips, many travelers prefer to leave room for spontaneity," said Sarah Dines, chief commercial officer at Viator. "We're thrilled to team up with Alexa Smart Properties for Hospitality to bring Viator's vast collection of travel experiences into guest rooms at hotels, resorts, and casinos. This is a new way to plan and book experience – it enables more travelers to live in the moment, while broadening our operators' exposure to new and larger audiences."

This collaboration offers hoteliers a unique way to expand their in-room concierge services, while providing guests with more comfort, convenience, and control during their stays. It also creates a new revenue stream for hotels, as tours booked using an in-room Echo Show device generate revenue share back to the hotel.

"Alexa Smart Properties allows hotel owners to elevate the guest experience by bringing the convenience of Alexa into hotel rooms," said Bram Duchovnay, director of Alexa Smart Properties. "One of the most memorable parts of traveling is the chance to explore the destination, and we're excited to make that even easier for travelers. With the Viator experience on Alexa, hotel guests can now easily find local tours and activities, see reviews, and book the experience they want directly from their in-room Echo Show device."

The integration is currently being deployed at the Circa Resort & Casino in Las Vegas.

"This collaboration is helping our guests easily discover new ways to enjoy the Las Vegas area from the comfort of their room," said Greg Stevens, partner and co-owner of Circa Resort & Casino. "With the Viator experience on Alexa, guests can rest easy knowing they have access to the best travel experiences the area has to offer, and focus more on enjoying every minute of their trip."

The Viator experience on Alexa is currently available for hospitality providers in the U.S., and will be made available internationally over time. To learn more about this collaboration, visit viator.com/news .

About Viator

Viator, a Tripadvisor company, makes it easy to find and book unforgettable tours, activities, and excursions around the world. With more than 300,000 experiences to choose from there's always something new to discover, both near and far from home.

Your time off is precious so we focus tirelessly on quality, offering everything from simple tours to extreme adventures (and all the niche, interesting stuff in between). With ultimate flexibility, award-winning customer support, and millions of traveler reviews, you can truly do more with Viator.

Viator. One app, 300,000+ travel experiences you'll remember. For more information, visit www.viator.com .

SOURCE Viator