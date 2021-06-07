Viamedici and Ataccama Announce Technology Partnership

TORONTO, June 7, 2021 /CNW/ - Ataccama, a leading Enterprise Data Quality Fabric provider, and Viamedici, a leading provider of software solutions for the digitalization of product management, marketing, and sales processes, have announced a global partnership to deliver AI-powered data management solutions to customers around the globe.

"Viamedici is a best-in-class vendor for PIM, media asset management, and product configuration / CPQ. Combined with our proven capabilities and deep experience in multi-domain MDM, Data Quality and Data Governance, we're thrilled to team up to offer clients an extended Enterprise Data Quality Fabric solution," stated Sarka Klofacova, Chief Customer Officer at Ataccama.

With the Gartner-recognized Ataccama ONE platform, the disparate disciplines of data governance and data management, including data quality, master data management, data catalog, and data processing are now woven into a single, truly unified fabric and stitched together by metadata. This allows enterprises to actively detect, enforce, track, and measure the effectiveness of their data and policies at an enterprise scale.

Viamedici solutions cover all product management, marketing, and digital sales processes. At the center of the portfolio is the product information management suite Viamedici EPIM, comprised of product master data management, media asset management, product configuration, channel management, and cross media publishing. Real-time data provisioning and process integration enables clients to fully reach their business goals.

The combined Ataccama and Viamedici offering extends the Ataccama ONE Data Governance, Data Quality, and MDM offering with Enterprise Product Information Management capabilities, and enriches the Viamedici PIM offering with a complete suite of Data Governance, Data Quality and multi-domain MDM. Customers can benefit from the partnership by having all enterprise data under control and leveraging it to create business value.

"We are excited to partner with Ataccama as a best-in-class Enterprise Data Quality Fabric provider. With our leading solutions, combined experience, and expertise we are confident we will exceed client expectations and provide great added value," said Jürgen Müller, Viamedici CEO.

About Viamedici

Viamedici software solutions help companies manage and market their products and services more efficiently and successfully. In doing so, Viamedici makes a valuable contribution to the success of a business in an increasingly international and highly competitive market environment.

www.viamedici.com

About Ataccama

Ataccama reinvents the way data is managed to create value on an enterprise scale. Unifying Data Governance, Data Quality, and Master Data Management into a single, AI-powered data quality fabric across hybrid and Cloud environments, Ataccama gives your business and data teams the ability to innovate with unprecedented speed while maintaining trust, security, and governance of your data. Learn more at www.ataccama.com .

