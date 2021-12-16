Vext Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 16, 2021 /CNW/ - Vext Science, Inc. ("Vext" or the "Company") (CSE: VEXT) (OTCQX: VEXTF), a cannabinoid brand leader based in Arizona, leveraging its core expertise in extraction, manufacturing, cultivation and marketing to build a profitable multi-state footprint, today released the results of its annual general meeting ("AGM") held on Wednesday, December 15, 2021. Shareholders representing 50.27% of the 137,603,724 eligible votes1 as of the record date of the meeting were present at the AGM.

AGM Results

The Company's shareholders voted in favour of all items of business brought forward. These items of business included:

setting the number of directors to be elected at the meeting, to four (4); the election of director nominees: Eric Offenberger , David Eaton , Jason T. Nguyen , and Dr. Jonathan Shelton ; the appointment of Harbourside CPA, LLP as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year; the passing, with or without variation, the ordinary resolution to ratify and approve the continuation of the Company's Stock Option Plan; and the passing, with or without variation, the ordinary resolution to ratify and approve the continuation of the Company's Restricted Share Unit Plan.

For more information on any of the items of business brought forward at the AGM, please see the information circular dated November 5, 2021, filed on SEDAR.

About VEXT Science, Inc.

Vext Science, Inc. is a US-based Cannabis THC and Hemp cannabinoid products company manufacturing THC cartridges, concentrates, edibles and accessories under the Vapen™ Brand, and Hemp based products under the Pure Touch Botanicals brand as well as the Vapen CBD brand. Based in Arizona, Vext Science, Inc. has one of the leading THC concentrates, edibles, and distillate cartridge brands sold in most of the state's 100+ dispensaries. Herbal Wellness Center is one of Arizona's leading dispensaries and we execute all aspects of the cultivation, extraction, edibles infusion and manufacturing processes which insures a product of the highest quality and purity. Product quality and purity are core to our marketing strategy. Vext Science, Inc. is executing its business growth by leveraging experience and expertise in extractions, product manufacturing, and marketing to expand in the U.S. through revenue and profit-sharing joint venture partnerships. For more information visit our website at www.VextScience.com.

COVID-19 Risk Factor

VEXT may be impacted by business interruptions resulting from pandemics and public health emergencies, including those related to COVID-19. An outbreak of infectious disease, a pandemic, or a similar public health threat, such as the recent outbreak of COVID-19, or a fear of any of the foregoing, could adversely impact VEXT by causing operating, manufacturing, supply chain, and project development delays and disruptions, labor shortages, travel, and shipping disruption and shutdowns (including as a result of government regulation and prevention measures). It is unknown whether and how VEXT may be affected if such a pandemic persists for an extended period of time, including as a result of the waiver of regulatory requirements or the implementation of emergency regulations to which VEXT is subject. Although VEXT has been deemed essential and/or has been permitted to continue operating its facilities in the states in which it operates during the pendency of the COVID-19 pandemic, there is no assurance that the Company's operations will continue to be deemed essential and/or will continue to be permitted to operate. VEXT may incur expenses or delays relating to such events outside of its control, which could have a material adverse impact on its business, operating results, financial condition and the trading price of the Company's Common Shares.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.

Eric Offenberger

Chief Executive Officer

844-211-3725

______________________ 1 As at the record date for the AGM, Vext had: (i) 69,742,824 Subordinated Voting Shares (also referred to as "Common Shares") issued and outstanding and (ii) 678,609 Super Voting Shares (also referred to as "Class A Common Shares") issued and outstanding. Each Super Voting Share is entitled to 100 votes.

For further information: Jonathan Ross, VEXT Investor Relations, [email protected], 416-283-0178

